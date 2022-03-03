Should we spend as much on toothpaste as we do on skincare?

Last week singer Lizzo, 33, shared her Saturday morning routine on TikTok , and revealed that the most expensive part of her self-care session is her toothpaste, splashing out £140 on a tube of Theodent 300 toothpast e. It got us thinking. We don't think twice about parting with upward of £20 for skincare but when it comes to toothpaste, the thought of spending more than the standard £2.99 raises an eyebrow. But why do we lavish care and attention on our faces but make do with whatever tube of toothpaste is on offer in the supermarket?

This is all set to change with the arrival of a raft of new wellness toothpastes, which come with skincare-like ingredients such as exfoliators, moisturisers and even mouth microbiome boosters. You can even buy a conditioner for your teeth . It wasn't too long ago that haircare went through a similar 'skinification’ transformation. Oral wellbeing or 'oral beauty' as it's also now called is next on the list. And not before time says dentist Dr Uchenna Okoye, who has just brought out her own premium toothpaste called Mysmile, £17.99. “Using standard toothpaste is the equivalent of using soap and water to wash your face,” she says.

Why has oral care had a glow-up?

From the rise of the bathroom shelfie (basic toothpaste just doesn't complement our pretty skincare packaging) to wanting to turn everyday acts into self-care, it's no surprise oral care has had a glam makeover.

In January 2021 Cult Beauty launched its Oral Care category and by May sales of artisan toothpastes, chic toothbrushes, posh mouthwash and floss increased by 85 per cent. "There are multiple consumer trends converging to breathe life into this once enthusiasm-free category," says Alexia Inge, the site's co-founder - microbiome care and sustainability being just two. The desire to age well is also a factor. "Not least the understanding that a beautifully-kept set of gnashers is one of the most natural-looking ways of taking years off your face."

Our interest in immune health has also propelled the trend. "We are only just starting to understand things like the link between gum health and heart disease and how much our mouths act as a gateway to both good health and a strong immune system," she adds.

Then there's the shelfie factor, the chance to elevate the everyday to something you’re proud to showcase on the bathroom shelf.

Turning tooth brushing into a self-care activity by way of investing in fancy oral care is definitely something Swedish artisan toothpaste brand Selahatin believes in. “You start and end your day with oral care, so why not elevate your everyday routine?” says Selahatin founder Kristoffer Vural.

Having a toothpaste that’s a joy to use means you’re more likely to spend the requisite brushing time (two minutes) using it rather than giving teeth a cursory scrub and then leaping into bed.

What to look for in luxury toothpaste

Essentially we need toothpaste to do two things: to clean and to protect. It needs to remineralise or 'heal' the enamel after an acid attack (caused either by acidic food or bacteria feeding on sugars) and to clean any bacteria and food particles away. Much of the 'cleansing' part happens through manual brushing, but ingredients such as silica give an exfoliating cleanse by gently polishing the enamel to remove stains.

As with skincare, active ingredients in our toothpaste can make it more effective, says Dr Uchenna. Her Mysmile toothpaste includes silica along with the enamel-rebuilding ingredients hydroxyapatite and fluoride, which are essential for preventing cavities. You’ll rarely find a dentist who recommends toothpaste without fluoride, though some high-end toothpaste brands choose to leave it out in favour of other remineralizing or bacteria-busting ingredients.

“Fluoride helps tooth enamel become more resistant to damage from acid and sugars,” say dentist and Waken mouth care ambassador Dr Ruth Baidoo. “Without using fluoride toothpaste you are increasing your risk of dental decay,” she continues. Not all fluorides are equal either says Dr Uchenna. Fluoride needs to be combined with the right salts in order for it to be biolavalable (ie usable for the body). For the consumer, it's impossible to tell, says Dr Uchenna, who has made a highly bioavailable version in her product. She has also included xylitol (which starves the harmful bacteria reducing plaque build-up) and glycerine to moisturise. This is especially important if you suffer from menopausal dry mouth.

If you’re a devotee of microbiome skincare , you’ll be interested to know that probiotic skincare brand Gallinée has just launched a Gallinée Prebiotic Toothpaste , £12 to support the mouth microbiome. Traditional toothpastes blast all bacteria - even the good ones. Founder Marie Drago says, "99 per cent of oral bacteria are beneficial, with only one per cent being harmful. Yet traditional oral care products kill 100 per cent of oral bacteria as they may be made with harsh formulas. This could lead to a sensitive and less diverse oral ecosystem, more inclined to imbalance, dry mouth and bad breath with a weaker, less self-sufficient microbiome."

The fancy offerings pay as much attention to what they leave out as to what they put in. Posh toothpaste often sidesteps SLS, much like skincare and haircare does. “SLS brings nothing to the table except it makes the product foam,” says Dr Uchenna. Plus it's drying. “SLS can cause ulcers because it dries the mouth out,” she continues.

Less expensive toothpaste will often have more water in it, which then needs preservatives, to stop bacteria forming, which we can end up swallowing. Look out too for filler ingredients such as titanium dioxide, whose sole function is to colour the toothpaste white.

Sustainability is an issue which some designer toothpastes are tackling and which may account for their price tag. "There’s a plastic problem with traditional toothpaste,” says cosmetic dentist Dr Rhona Eskander of the Chelsea Dental Clinic in London. “Most toothpaste tubes are made from single-use plastic, which is non-recyclable and takes 500 years to decompose.” Many premium toothpastes use aluminium packaging or are in post-consumer recycled plastic.

Can expensive toothpaste whiten your teeth?

Nothing other than bleach, prescribed by your dentist, can safely whiten your teeth, Dr Uchenna tells us. While artisan toothpastes may be called 'whitening', they are more accurately stain removers. Removing stains will make teeth appear whiter but only professional whitening will get into the tooth pores and unclog the stains in them, says Uchenna.

Our edit of the chicest premium toothpastes

