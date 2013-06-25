Shu Uemura launches Eye-conic anniversary collection

The summer make-up collections may have been and gone (along with our hope of any sunshine, apparently) but Shu Uemura has kept a splash of colourful brights aside for its new Autumn/Winter 2013 collection.



Released for the brand's 30th anniversary, the collection is aptly named Eye-conic and celebrates an era in which its founder launched his first ever cosmetics product: the swinging Sixties.



Harnessing the bold and eclectic colours of the decade, the collection features graphical prints and vibrant shades that bring the flamboyant style of the time into modern day make-up.



We love the colour combinations, from the safari-like brown and gold eyeshadow trio to the braver green-blue shades which will sit perfectly in the groovy wonderland-style custom quad palette. Top them off with a slick of winged gel eyeliner and flirty false lashes and you've got yourself a new take on the psychedelic style of the year Shu Uemura began his groundbreaking work - only with 30 years of beauty know-how to make it what it is today.