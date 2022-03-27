Sixties glamour with Yves Saint Laurent Babydoll

Cara Delevingne is the model of the moment with the world at her feet, so who better to front the new Yves Saint Laurent Beauty campaign than this cherubic wonder woman? Having fronted only the coolest of campaigns and sashayed down the catwalk at countless fashion shows, Cara now joins fellow Burberry Beauty babe Jourdan Dunn as a face of YSL. You may be surprised to discover though that for once, her ferociously full brows do not take centre stage. This spring, it's all about the retro flutter and come-hither Lolita lashes, and quite frankly, Ms Delevingne smoulders.



Cara's sixties-siren gaze is the work of a new magic wand; specifically, Mascara Volume Effet Faux Cils Babydoll by YSL Beauty. While Cara's beehive and mini-dress may be suggestive of times gone by, her mascara is anything but old fashioned. A high-tech, patented formula, Babydoll is setting the bar for lash lifters worldwide, as its intense pigment and ultra-fine texture creates volume, length and instant drama from root to tip. Ready for your lesson in cutting edge beauty chemistry?

The mascara's formulation mimics the carbon crystal molecule graphene, combining three polymers with soft waxes and an agent that allows for the maximum distribution of black pigments. Teamed with a feather-light consistency and 24-hour staying power, Babydoll is a knockout. It's not just the formula that's groundbreaking either - the elastomer brush alternates thick, widely spaced bristles to coat lashes and finer, more closely spaced bristles to define smaller lashes. Oh, and that's patented too. Talk about state of the art.



You'll be happy to know that not everything has changed in the YSL mascara blueprint. You'll still get the classy gold tube and variety of shades (black, blue, brown and violet), the only difference being a pink 'Babydoll' differentiator on the packaging. It's not all about the lashes either; the Babydoll range extends to eyeliners, a glossy lip stain and a nail polish. We suggest you get to work on the backcombing and eyeliner flicks ; come May you won't be able to resist the Babydoll.