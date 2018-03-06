Shop the edit: 10 of the best gift experiences for two

11 / 11

One Night Love Life Spa Break for Two at The Lifehouse Spa & Hotel, £279

And breathe. Whether it’s fresh air from the 12 acre forest, or the mineral infused kind from The Lifehouse Spa’s salt inhalation room, a holistic one night break here probably isn’t enough, but it’ll get the calming vibes flowing. You’ll be supplied with robe and slippers as soon as you arrive, ready to head to the spa for a hydrotherapy session, swim, steam or sauna. A 25 minute facial or massage comes complimentary, and your rate also includes a three-course evening dinner at the hotel’s dining room and a Full English in the morning should you please. It’s Essex, but not as you know it from a certain reality show...

