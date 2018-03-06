Shop the edit: 10 of the best gift experiences for two
10 experiences for two to book for Mother’s Day
Things are fabulous, but sometimes investing in time, not to mention tea and scones, a good rub down or a night away from the rat race, can be just the thing for showing the woman/women in your life that you adore them, plus you get to go along too and add the experience to your memory bank. If you’re lucky of course. The following away days and nights provide endless opportunities for catching up over a glass of something chilled, getting groomed together and letting your creative juices loose. Just best hope you wangle an invite…
Hunky Dory Manicure with Cocktail for Two at London Grace, £45
For a London mani, this is a bargain, not to mention the martini on the side. Not that you need to let that be known. Choose your cocktails from the in-house menu, select a polish (all formaldehyde and cruelty-free) and get buffed, shaped and polished while you catch up. There are five London locations to suit: Putney, Camden Passage, Canary Wharf, Clapham and Leicester Square, so if you’re based in the capital, this is handy on all kinds of levels.
Marriott Relaxation Day with Treatment for Two, £55
A spa day steal that you can book at 16 locations across the UK, this zen experience involves a 25 minute back, neck and shoulder massage alongside a full day’s use of spa, gym and leisure facilities and a 10 per cent discount on any products purchased on the day. Seems like a simple, relaxing formula to us.
Afternoon Tea for Two, £39
Another ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ experience, sharing a traditional afternoon tea always feels ‘treaty’. Tuck into a platter of sandwiches, cakes, scones and general fancies washed down with a brew in over 61 locations up and down the land, from grand country piles to chi chi city hotels. If you’re going to put the world to rights, you may as well do it in luxurious surrounding with cake in hand.
Relaxing Spa Day with Two Treatments for Two at Bannatynes Health Clubs, £75
If the title of this experience seems like a bit of a mouthful, that’s because you get more chill for your cash, not to mention a proper day out with your mum/ pal/ lucky person of choice. Your experience includes full use of the spa, gym and health facilities, a choice between a facial and a Swedish back, neck and shoulder massage, plus a scalp massage. There are 42 spas to choose from across the UK, so it’s a convenient way to take some time out from the daily grind.
Schmoo Spa at Hilton Hotels Relaxation Day with Tea for Two, £99
Now we’re merging massage and afternoon tea to achieve the most ‘ahhh’ day possible. Not at the same time, clearly. Zap stress during a 25 minute back, neck and shoulder massage, cleanse away cobwebs with a 25 minute facial and then sit down to scones, sandwiches, cakes and tea to complete the treat. Choose from five locations in the UK, including city centre Cardiff and the Cotswolds.
Ultimate Pamper Day for Two with Virgin Active, £119
The word ‘pamper’ makes me shudder slightly, so let’s call this a wonderful wind down experience- it’s no less accurate. Get yourself to one of the 14 locations on offer across the UK and the spa staff will take it from there. You’ll both be on the receiving end of 70 minutes of treatments, including a body massage, back exfoliation (v hard to achieve yourself) and a hydrating facial with a scalp massage. If you’re feeling energetic, the gym is at your disposal, if not, make a beeline for the sauna, jacuzzi and steam room if applicable, or just float in the pool. All.day.long if you like.
Fortnum & Mason Champagne Afternoon Tea for Two, £96
It’s set to be a year of royal festivities, so we say why wait to get the ball rolling on the celebrations. The Diamond Jubilee Tea Salon was opened by Queen Elizabeth II herself, and Fortnum & Mason has retained status as one of London’s finest grocers since 1707, so if you’re going to taste the best smoked salmon sandwich of your life, it’s probably here. The tradition of ‘taking tea’ was practically established at F&M, so book well ahead and linger over sweet and savoury classics served with Fortnum’s famous preserves, a glass of champagne and a tea or infusion tailored exactly to your taste by an in-house ‘tearista’. Think barista, but for tea fiends. Perfection.
Luxury One Night Break for Two at Titanic Spa, £280
Situated in a converted textiles mill in Huddersfield, Yorkshire, Titanic Spa is a modern temple to R&R. Stay in a cushy apartment overlooking countryside and use the spa to your heart's’ content, including a heat and ice experience, pool, gym and relaxation lounge. Your overnighter also includes a 25 minute facial, back massage or scalp massage, along with a light lunch, two course evening dinner and continental breakfast before you have to check out and check back into the real world.
Design your own Perfume Experience for Two, £98
If you know a natural born ‘nose’, or a perfume fan who fancies themselves as one, this expert led class will not only have you crafting your own scent to take away but learning why some fragrances last for longer than others and why the makeup of a perfume can change throughout the day. With this intel in mind, blending a fragrance to your own exacting tastes shouldn’t be too tricky, and there are 18 fragrance elements to choose from to narrow down your signature scent. At the end of the day you’ll take home a 20ml fragrance with atomiser and a note of your unique scent makeup, including the name of your home blend. Given the link between scent and memory , this workshop will keep on giving with every spritz of your self-made smelly.
One Night Love Life Spa Break for Two at The Lifehouse Spa & Hotel, £279
And breathe. Whether it’s fresh air from the 12 acre forest, or the mineral infused kind from The Lifehouse Spa’s salt inhalation room, a holistic one night break here probably isn’t enough, but it’ll get the calming vibes flowing. You’ll be supplied with robe and slippers as soon as you arrive, ready to head to the spa for a hydrotherapy session, swim, steam or sauna. A 25 minute facial or massage comes complimentary, and your rate also includes a three-course evening dinner at the hotel’s dining room and a Full English in the morning should you please. It’s Essex, but not as you know it from a certain reality show...
