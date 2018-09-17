10 must-have products for anyone suffering from eczema

4 / 11

Philip Kingsley No Scent No Colour Shampoo and Conditioner

No matter how gentle your skin cleansing regime, eczema-prone skin can still flare up on contact with fruity, foamy hair products. An itchy scalp and angry red hairline could be a sign that you need to get the root of the problem (my sincere apologies) and tackle your hair care woes head on (I have no shame). Developed for the most sensitive and delicate scalps, this shampoo and conditioner duo is fragrance, colour, SLS, SLES and paraben free. But this in no way compromises on quality; my hair was left squeaky clean and silky after just one use and my scalp felt calm and refreshed. Thank you Philip Kingsley!

Buy online , £19