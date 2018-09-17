10 must-have products for anyone suffering from eczema
This week is National Eczema Awareness Week, run by the National Eczema Society every year. According to the NES, eczema affects one in five children and one in twelve adults in UK. There are many different types of eczema and it can be caused by a range of triggers, from bubble baths to pet hair and food allergies, but something all eczema sufferers have in common is the dread of dry, itchy, flaky skin. As GTG’s resident lizard , I’ve hand-picked my top ten eczema-friendly treatments and treats to share with my scaly fellows this National Eczema Week.
Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser
Simple and effective, Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser removes all traces of makeup to refresh an eczema-prone epidermis without aggravating it. This cleanser moisturises as it cleans and helps to build up the skin’s barrier function. At a fraction of the price of many other specialist skincare brands, Cetaphil is a reliable, affordable cleanser for dry and reactive skin.
Avène XeraCalm A.D.
Harnessing the power of soothing spring water rich in unique microflora, Avène has developed the patented biotechnological active ingredient I-modulia and created a skin-saving emollient range. XeraCalm A.D. contains no preservatives or parabens and the innovative sterile packaging means that the risk of contamination leading to adverse reactions is extremely low. I recently had a reaction to a shower gel that had me considering the merits of a cheese-grater to relieve the itching. Instead I doused myself with Xeracalm Cleansing Oil and slathered on the Lipid Replenishing Balm and voilà, no cheese-grater required!
Philip Kingsley No Scent No Colour Shampoo and Conditioner
No matter how gentle your skin cleansing regime, eczema-prone skin can still flare up on contact with fruity, foamy hair products. An itchy scalp and angry red hairline could be a sign that you need to get the root of the problem (my sincere apologies) and tackle your hair care woes head on (I have no shame). Developed for the most sensitive and delicate scalps, this shampoo and conditioner duo is fragrance, colour, SLS, SLES and paraben free. But this in no way compromises on quality; my hair was left squeaky clean and silky after just one use and my scalp felt calm and refreshed. Thank you Philip Kingsley!
Bioderma Atoderm Intensive
After years of research Bioderma have developed the patented Skin Barrier Therapy, which combines a complex of restructuring essential fatty acids and biolipids, a bacterial anti-adhesion active ingredient and anti-inflammatory zinc. Atoderm Intensive improves skin’s barrier function and limits the adhesion and proliferation of staphylococcus aureus and the penetration of allergens. From the first use, my eczema plagued elbows settled down and I didn’t have the slightest desire to scratch. The light, non-greasy texture is easily absorbed so it won’t come off all over you clothes. In a nutshell, Atoderm Intensive is an effective and practical therapy for itchy, atopic skin.
Childs Farm Hand Wash for Mucky Mitts
Over the years I have tried and tested all kinds of face cleansers, shower gels and moisturisers to try to tame my eczema flare-ups. But I’ve never thought of switching up my handwash until now. We wash our hands countless times every day, repeatedly stripping away our skin’s protective barrier with harsh fragrances, colours and foaming agents. Childs Farm is committed to developing fun and gentle products for eczema-prone skin that don’t contain any parabens, SLS, mineral oils or artificial colours and their moisturiser from the same range recently went viral for its eczema-clearing powers. This hand wash with grapefruit and organic tea tree smells wonderfully refreshing and it leaves hands clean and moisturised.
Balance Me Rose Otto Hand Cream
This luxurious hand cream proves that not all eczema friendly moisturisers need to smell like play-dough and spread like clotted cream. Balance Me’s commitment to supporting sensitive skin is evident in their promise to use no parabens, sulphates, petroleum, mineral oils, artificial fragrances and colours. With calming antioxidant-packed Arctic Cloudberry, soothing lanolin and heavenly rose essential oils, scaly hands will be gone for good.
Avène Very High Protection Cream SPF50
Sun protection is imperative for healthy skin. Dry, cracked, eczema-prone skin is even more susceptible to sun-damage and us lizards should use sunscreen every day. This sun cream combines highly effective UVA and UVB protection with Avène spring water to ensure that even sun-sensitive skin is shielded and soothed all day long. It is sensitive skincare and sun protection combined in an invisible, non-oily cream.
Lanolips
Lanolips 101 Ointment is 100% pure medical grade lanolin: no fragrance, no preservatives, no chemicals. Lanolin is a multipurpose ointment made from sheep’s wool that can hold up to 200% of its own moisture to baa-nish (sorry, the sheep sabotaged my keyboard) chapped lips and scaly skin. If the 101 Ointment is the nourishing main course, Lanolips Lip Ointment with Colour SPF15 is the guilt-free dessert. With 60% Lanolin, natural oils and pure pigment, this is arguably the most hydrating lipgloss known to woman.
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Teint Fluid Foundation
For those of us who need more than a watery tinted moisturiser, this super-gentle foundation gives incredible, long-lasting coverage. Acne scars, blemishes, panda-worthy under eye circles and red patches are no match for Toleriane Teint. It’s fragrance-free, non-comedogenic and loaded with LRP’s miraculous soothing Thermal Spring Water to help sensitive and eczema-prone skin look and feel brilliantly healthy all day long.
RMS Beauty Living Luminizer
Anyone who has ever had a reaction to makeup should read the ingredients list for this cult product: Castor Seed Oil, Coconut Oil, Beeswax and Rosemary Extract. All certified organic. Simple, nourishing, hypoallergenic: RMS Beauty combines only the finest natural ingredients to create a sheer highlighter that flatters all skin tones. Use sparingly on cheekbones and eyes to instantly make even the driest dullest complexions glow. Living Luminizer is like a little pot of health, that ‘je ne sais quoi’ that will have people asking if you’ve fallen in love.
