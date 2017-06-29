10 top travelling tips for long-haul flights

If a long haul flight leaves you dehydrated, tired and a little worse for wear by the time you reach your destination, fear not as there are some easy yet effective ways to help cure jetlag, reduce nerves and keep healthy and happy no matter how long the journey.

We asked a group of health and beauty experts for their top tips and have created your essential in-flight survival kit so you don’t have to, to ensure you have as smooth a passage as possible from departures to arrivals.

Read on for our top 10 travel tips to have you feeling and looking your best no matter where you’re going on holiday this year.

Tip 1: How to beat jet lag

"If you go on holiday and you cross many time zones then you are likely to experience some form of jet lag, which is a confusion between your biological clock and the local time," says Dr Guy Meadows , sleep physiologist and founder of The Sleep School . "It is typically worse when heading East because you are losing time, hence the reason why people feel jet lagged when flying back to the UK from the USA. The typical symptoms include headaches, fatigue, difficulty sleeping, grogginess, irritability, loss or gain in appetite or constipation or diarrhoea.

“Overcoming jet lag is an individual thing, but a rough guideline suggests that it takes one day of recovery per time zone crossed (e.g. flying back from New York would take five days of recovery).”

Here are his top tips for helping you limit the effects of jet lag:

1. Set your body clock to local time: "Whether you are going or coming back from holiday, it can be helpful to reset your body clock to the destination time zone. For example, if you are flying back to the UK from New York the time difference is five hours. To minimise this time difference, go to bed and get up 1 hour earlier for three days before your departure. For example, if your normal bed and wake times are 11pm to 7am, over three days, shift them to 8pm and 4am. The result is that your body clock is now only 2 hours behind the UK and therefore lessening the potential impact of jetlag on your return."

2. Set your watch: "On the last day or when you get on the plane, set your watch to UK time to prepare your brain for the change."

3. Adapt to your destination: "If you are arriving back into the UK in the morning, then try to sleep on the plane, get lots of light onto your skin on arrival, eat at normal times and get on with your day. Alternatively, if you arrive back in the evening then make sure you stay awake during the flight, eat an evening meal, dim the lights and then go to bed at your normal time when you are back at home."

If you do end up suffering the effects of jet lag, some supplements can help ease that sluggish, groggy feeling - try Solgar 5-HTP , £11.99, the name of which is a compound that's proven to boost serotonin levels, making you feel more positive and well-rested when you awake.

Tip 2: Toughen up your skincare regime

“Skin gets very little oxygen during flight time as you are enclosed in an encapsulated environment without fresh air depending on recycled air and therefore it does not get cleansed thoroughly,” says Noella Gabriel, Elemis Director of Product and Treatment Development.

“This immediately results in dehydration, sensitivity and tired dull skin. It’s important to travel with well cleansed skin – apply two layers of moisturiser and avoid makeup. Always carry a travel size moisturiser to apply during your flight.

“Once on the flight, it is a great trick to use the Elemis Pro-Collagen Hydra Gel Eye Masks , £47.50 to moisturise and brighten the skin around the eyes, and Papaya Enzyme Peel , £32 to boost skin’s radiance. Once this is removed a fine layer of rose or lavender oil will ensure you arrive looking refreshed. Using Instant Refreshing Gel , £32 on your feet is also another of the little aids that can help make travelling a little easier.”