10 years of Skincity: the skincare hits you've bought on repeat for the last decade

Skincity is an online skincare clinic; for the last ten years it's been a resource for expert advice online about skincare. The team behind the site is made up of skin therapists, on hand to answer questions about finding the right skincare, be it on the phone, via email or online chat or even in DMs on social media. There are also short online quizzes which the experts will go through to build a bespoke routine. Over the last ten years, certain products have emerged as clear favourites on the site, either by being highly-rated by Skincity's customers, by being best-sellers on the site, or being handpicked by the team of skin therapists as an essential. Here are Skincity's top 10 icons, including some familiar faces and the odd industry secret. The liquid exfoliator: Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant, £28

This is designed to decongest oily skin, removing dead cells from both the surface of the skin and from within the pores. Salicylic acid makes the formula anti-inflammatory and can help reduce pimples and blackheads with extended use. As for customer feedback? One user commented: "Amazing stuff it cleared my hormonal spots within a week and has made my skin glow." The hydrating serum: Medik8 Hydr8 B5, £33

This moisture-boosting gel-serum has hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5 in it to quench thirsty skin and plump up the appearance of fine lines. Reviewers on Skincity praise it for strengthening their skin barrier and how easily it sinks into the skin with zero stickiness. The vitamin C: Skinceuticals C E Ferulic, £109

An icon in the world of vitamin C serums and well worth the price tag, this high strength vitamin c serum has 15 per cent l-ascorbic acid in the mix for powerful brightening, along with 0.5 per cent ferulic acid. The consistency is thin so it sinks in easily with no tackiness and evens skin tone like no other serum, according to reviewers. The lightweight moisturiser: Epionce Renewal Facial Lotion, £81.50

If you're yet to add a lotion to your skincare routine, now is the time. It has the same hydrating, calming powers of cream in a lighter texture. This lotion is made with hyaluronic acid and anti-ageing ceramides to restore a damaged skin barrier and soothe inflammation. It's light and refreshing, so the perfect summer skincare swap in. The essential SPF: Heliocare 360 Gel Oil-Free Sunscreen SPF 50, £21.25

Offering protection from both UVA, UVB and blue light this SPF is a far cry from the thick formulas of yesteryear. It's a lightweight, quickly absorbed gel made with a blend of ferulic acid, vitamin E and C. For oily skin types, this dry-touch formula is ideal come rain or shine and works well under makeup too. The softening lip oil: MaketheMake Hyaluronic Lip Oil, £10

Applying lip oil is an obsession for us – we can't help slicking it on multiple times an hour and this rich oil makes it all the more enjoyable. Dragon-fruit, vitamins C and E and hyaluronic acid all come together for a smoothing, non-gloopy oil that delivers volume and soothes dryness in one easy swipe. The everyday cleanser: IS Clinical Cleansing Complex, £36

We love a gel cleanser and this refreshing one is simple to use as a daily face wash. It removes excess oils, impurities and makeup from the surface of the skin, with white willow bark to prevent future blemishes and sugar cane extract to gently refresh the surface for brighter skin. The powder exfoliator: Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant, £49.95

One of Dermalogica's best-loved products of all time, this brightens, evens and smoothes skin. Combined with water, the powder transforms into a gentle, ever so slightly grainy skin polisher with salicylic acid and rice enzymes to remove surface debris and even your skin tone. The powder formula means it lasts and lasts and is great for plane travel if that's on the agenda! The anti-ageing serum: Exuviance Radiance Serum, £55.50

This serum breathes life into tired, lacklustre skin, restoring plumpness and glow with a blend of mandelic acid and lactobionic acid that works to banish dead skin cells while infusing the skin with marine botanicals to strengthen the barrier. It promises to tackle the seven signs of ageing including wrinkles, fine lines, enlarged pores and rough texture. The overnight cream: Total Repair Retinoate Treatment, £35