12 anti-stress scents guaranteed to help you relax and unwind

Finding tranquillity in our busy caffeine-fuelled days can seem impossible, but there’s a bevy of blissful beauty buys out there to help you de-stress and relax even in the most chaotic of situations. From calming candles to high tech diffusers, pint-sized harmonising heroes to bath time BFFs, here are the very best anti-stress scents around for providing instant feel good factor come bed, bath or beyond. 1. Elemental Herbology Detox Botanical Bathing Infusion, £28

Making baths even more blissful, this purifying, skin soothing and stress relieving soak helps strengthen defences in a whole array of ways. With grapefruit, juniper berry and essential oils at the ready to boost circulation, and sweet almond, jojoba and peach kernel oils to soften, its list of beautifying benefits and serene scent takes bath times to new depths. Buy online . 2. Jo Malone London Lino Nel Vento, £45

Imagine yourself wrapped in crisp, clean sheets wearing your comfiest pair of pyjamas - this is the image that comes to mind as soon as you spritz this transformative linen spray. Lavender, rosemary and thyme make for the most effective of triple threats for ironing out all manner of tensions. Buy online . 3. This Works Scent Well Set, £70

A portable modern day diffuser that provides a constant stream of peace to aid a better night’s sleep, this innovative pick makes for a valuable addition to anyone’s high tech artillery. Powered by USB, simply pour a few drops of the wonderfully tranquil Deep Sleep super blend oil inside and prepare to drift off. The clever thing even switches itself off after an hour to put a stop to any midnight panics. Dreamy. Buy online . 4. Aromatherapy Associates Support Breathe Essence, £22

For those moments of chaos which require a much-needed infusion of calm, look no further than this small but mighty helping hand. An antibacterial inhalation aid, its formula of eucalyptus, peppermint and tea-tree helps clear both mind and body. Simply pop a few drops onto a tissue and breathe in to melt worries away... Buy online .

Providing an aura of aromatherapy wherever you go, think of this bottle as a dose of handbag-sized serenity. Designed to fill your space with a spritz of the stress-free when you need it most, or perfectly prep your pillow for a peaceful night’s sleep, its combination of Australian essential oils lavender, vetiver and chamomile makes for the most rest-inducing of recipes. Buy online . 6. Janjira Jasmine & Ylang Ylang Massage Candle, £32

A treat and treatment in one, skin and senses can both look forward to being enlightened by this particularly calming candle. Upon melting, it turns into a delicious massage oil to serve up some instant spa factor into the most stressful of surroundings. Buy online .

For bath time benefits that work on a deeper level, the peaceful properties possessed by this golden elixir (blended with 24 essential oils), can be enjoyed by those with even the busiest of schedules. If you’re short on time, simply distribute along your décolletage in the shower or, if you have a bit more time, pop three or four pipettes into a bath for the perfect night in. Buy online . 8. Rituals Dao Calming Bed & Body Mist, £16.50

A lighter option to headier lavenders and essential oils, white lotus and yi yi ren provide a subtle yet effective way to restore restfulness into the most haphazard of bedrooms. Alcohol-free, it compliments a range of different textiles and skin types to provide a quick and easy way to instil some harmony into your sanctuary. Buy online .

A stress and spirit pick-me-up, the sweet, sharp citrus scent of this particular candle provides the perfect way to reinvigorate when a taxing week has left energy levels running on empty. Inspired by Thailand and its cooking traditions, it uplifts and relaxes in equal measure. Buy online . 10. Scentered De-Stress Therapy Balm, £14.50

Acting as a natural sedative for frazzled nerves, this push up balm combining neroli, mandarin and chamomile proves pretty effective when looking for some quick recalibration when work and life start to veer off track. Pint-sized but impressive in its effects, just pop into your handbag, apply to pulse points and inhale to reset and re-centre. Buy online . 11. Prismologie Rose Quartz & Rose Hand and Cuticle Cream, £30

This deliciously whipped cream comes as a welcomed helping hand to hands showing the strain of seasonal wear and tear. Containing rose quartz (known as a stone of comfort), arctic rose to aid relaxation and a mixture of softening skin goodies to moisturise and protect, it merges the worlds of skincare and spirituality seamlessly. Buy online . 12. de Mamiel Altitude Oil, £28