3 beauty gadgets for a clinic experience at home

While we’re all spending more time at home than ever before, every evening presents an opportunity to indulge in a bit of self-care and with clinics closed for the time being, we’re turning to at-home facial tools more than ever. This is where Skin Philosophy comes in. Skin Philosophy began as a London clinic in 2011, specialising in laser and advanced skin treatments such as laser hair removal, skin rejuvenation and radiofrequency facials, founded by aesthetic doctor Annalouise Kenny. Following the success of the clinic Skin Philosophy branched out into at-home tools so clients could experience the benefits of the in-clinic treatments from the comfort of their own home. “The ethos behind Skin Philosophy is to provide treatments that help heal and optimise the skin on a long-term basis. Clients have been coming to us on a monthly basis over many years for tailored treatments including IPL, peels, micro-needling and LED light therapy, which all require a trained therapist and costly machinery to administer,” the clinic explains. “As a clinic, we responded to the restraints of lockdown by finding ways to provide our clients with treatments to keep their skin’s health going until we could see them again. We developed a range of at-home devices that stimulate collagen, tone the muscles of the face and provide a lift to the bits we all want lifted.” “The devices are simple to use but they do need you to stay still while you use them. Working from home, as so many of us are doing these days, makes it hard to delineate our when we’re ‘on’ and ‘off’. But we have the answer: switch your at-home tool on, and switch your Zoom-addled brain off for a bit of skin-loving self-care.” The Eye Tite, £195



What does it do? The Eye Tite tones the eye area and promotes a plump, taut and lifted appearance, with no pain. It promises immediate and long term results on crow's feet and tired Zoom eyes. How does it work? It uses electric muscle stimulation (EMS) and a vacuum suction massage to drain the lymphatic system and stimulate collagen and elastin production to rejuvenate the eye area. The head looks a bit like pincers and they pulse to drain fluid from the eye area, removing toxins and improving the appearance of dull, grey skin and dark circles. How do you use it? You have to apply a conductive gel to carry the microcurrent from the pincers into the area. Once that’s on, you simply glide the device back and forth along the eye socket. You’ll feel your eye twitching due to the EMS which stimulates the muscle and makes it move, but no pain. Choose from three intensity options – low, medium and high – experts recommend you start off slow, building up gradually as the weeks progress. For the first week use the Eye Tite three to five minutes per day for five days in a row, then you can reduce to two or three times per week. The LED Face Mask, £150



What does it do? It looks like a prop from a sci-fi film and we have to admit, it is fairly high tech, draining toxins, rejuvenating the eye area and stimulating collagen. It can tackle the signs of ageing and combat breakouts too. Red LED is known for mood and immune boosting properties too, so has been very popular over the last few months. How does it work? The red light boosts collagen producing to help the signs of ageing, while the blue light is antibacterial to combat breakouts. It has a goggle feature which slips over the eyes and gently vibrates the eye area to reduce puffiness making us look more revived. How do you use it? The LED mask should be used two or three times a week; simply put it on, lie back and relax for 20 minutes while it gently warms you and voila, you’re done. The Lift, £120

