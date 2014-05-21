3 ways to master a red carpet tan

Fake tan can be a fickle art to master. However, for a sun and streak-free tan regardless of the weather outside, look no further than the red carpet at this year’s TV BAFTAs for ample inspiration.

We asked Jules Heptonstall, the man behind the night's best dressed golden girls and St Tropez Tanning and Skin Finishing Expert for his pro application tips for recreating the look at home. Achieving an A-list worthy glow could be easier than you think...

THE GLAMAZONIAN

Celebrity Inspiration: Millie Mackintosh

“Millie has a great base colour naturally so with her it is more about adding definition and creating a glossy and sculpted finish, taking her tan to the next level!”

Expert Tips: “Millie’s futuristic, metallic dress needed really polished-looking skin to complete the high shine look.

“I used St.Tropez Instant Tan in Light/Medium , £10 to shade and contour her arms, applying with a foundation brush to give a more detailed contour.

“I then applied St.Tropez Gold Skin Illuminator , £12.26 using a dual-fibre brush onto her shoulders and down her arms for a high fashion finish.”

THE GRECIAN GODDESS

Celebrity Inspiration: Laura Whitmore

“Laura’s now such a big fan of self-tan that I’ve taught her how to use St.Tropez Self Tan Express Mousse herself as she travels so much with work. We all know how important it is to have the perfect tan, especially when you’re in front of the camera as much as she is.”

Expert Tips: “Laura is naturally very pale so she loves self-tan and was keen not to look washed out in her gorgeous white number.

“To create her look I sprayed her with St.Tropez’s new Express mist which she left on for two hours to develop into a medium golden glow. I finished her look by contouring, using St.Tropez Instant Tan in Medium/Dark , £10 focusing on her exposed back to give added definition.

“Recreate at home using the new St.Tropez Self Tan Express Advanced Bronzing Mousse , £33 and Applicator Mitt , £3.57.

THE RELAUNCH TAN

“When using St.Tropez Self Tan Dark Mousse it is so important to keep your skin hydrated by using an aloe vera rich moisturiser. This prevents the tan from cracking, a look that Claudia is keen to move away from.”

Celebrity Inspiration: Claudia Winkleman

Expert Tips: “Claudia is a self-confessed tanning addict so I wanted to try something new with her for the BAFTAs. Instead of her usual DIY job, I sprayed her with just one coat of St.Tropez Dark Mist the evening before for an all over healthy glow. You can recreate the look at home using St.Tropez Self Tan Dark Mousse , £33 and an applicator mitt.”