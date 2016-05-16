4 new illuminating body beautifiers worth their weight in gold

Ayesha Muttucumaru 16 May 2016
body-illuminators

Summer skin heroes don’t get much better than this crop of new body boosters. From chic shimmers to savvy SPFs, we’ve got glowing skin covered with our top picks from around the globe...

Sun’s out, guns out; sky’s out, thighs out. Whatever your mantra this season, there’s now a bevy of beauty boosters at your fingertips ready to add extra ‘glow’ factor to summer skin.

Inspired by exotic destinations around the world, we’ve searched far and wide for the best that the globe has to offer. The perfect finishing touch to post-sun skin, these are our favourites when it comes to showcasing summer limbs in the best of lights.

The private island Private Blend...

Tom Ford Soleil Blanc Shimmering Body Oil, £70

Containing shimmers of gold and platinum leaf and scented with the latest addition to the Tom Ford Private Blend family, Soleil Blanc, this lightweight oil makes a glistening addition to anyone’s post-tan beauty line up.

Buy online .

The French Polynesian skin pick-me-up...

NARS Monoi Body Glow II, £45

Perfect for adding a sophisticated sheen to limbs, this multi-purpose pick containing Monoi de Tahiti oil leaves skin both fantastically hydrated and beautifully scented to provide hits of that holiday feeling come vacation or staycation this summer.

Buy online .

MORE GLOSS: Standout SPFs - meet the new kids on the sun block

The Thai delight...

Rosie for Autograph Shimmer Body Oil, £15

This radiance-enhancing skin booster containing camellia and sweet almond oils conditions and illuminates in one fell swoop. Inspired by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's love of Thailand, it leaves skin with the type of delicate warm shimmer that looks like you’ve just stepped off a plane. We also love its much more affordable price point too.

Buy online .

The French connection...

Dior Bronze Beautifying Protective Milky Mist Sublime Glow SPF30, £31

Providing sun protection and skin enhancement in equal measure, this moisturising treat from Dior provides the best of both worlds - multitasking suncare and subtle pearlescent highlights to care and condition at any one time. Designed for the face and body, it leaves skin smooth, not sticky and helps promote an even and uniform tan to give you maximum bronze for your buck.

Buy online .

Follow Ayesha on  Twitter  and  Instagram .

