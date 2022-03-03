5 beauty high flyers reveal their top hand luggage essentials

From departures to arrivals, which beauty products and in-flight essentials provide most bang for our buck when baggage restrictions come into play? We asked 5 in-the-know beauty insiders for their definitive hand luggage must-haves for keeping nerves, dry skin and jet lag at bay when transitioning from time zone to time zone. From savvy supplements to accessories to help aid a good night’s sleep, here are their definitive flight bag pick-me-ups for ensuring the smoothest of journeys from take off to landing. Susannah Taylor, Editor-in-Chief at Get The Gloss

A toothbrush and Colgate toothpaste “Number one is a toothbrush because that little one is just weird - and toothpaste, as the in-flight one tastes like chalk. I always use Colgate.” £2.99. Buy online . Water “Number two is a big bottle of water because I get very dehydrated on a plane.” Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micelle Solution “Next is a mini bottle of Bioderma and cotton wool for removing everything - dirt and all makeup. I don't like wipes...someone once said to me, ‘If you had a pile of tissues and poured water onto them, imagine how quickly they would go mouldy. So, imagine how many preservatives there are in wipes to keep them fresh.’ That put me off for life.” £4.99. Buy online .

A rich moisturiser and eye cream “I have really fallen back in love with the original Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream , £105 at the moment and so for a flight, I might decant some into a little pot (you can get them from Boots). I would also take an eye cream - either Crème de la Mer Illuminating Eye Gel , £100 or Sisleya Eye and Lip Contour Cream , £119.

£26.50. Buy online . MORE GLOSS: How to sleep your way to a more energetic you Travalo Easy Refill Travel Parfum Atomizer Spray Bottle “One other really cool little product I have is a mini refillable perfume decanter. It's by a company called Travalo - it's so lovely to have a spritz of your favourite smell when you are tired and far away from home.” £24.99. Buy online . Sunglasses... “I'm also never without my sunnies and will always have one in my hand luggage - either Céline or Linda Farrow .”

To raise my spirits... “Lastly - a Gin & Tonic with ice is an in-flight essential if I'm going on holiday....I know it's dehydrating, but I feel it’s essential to kick a holiday off well!” Anita Bhagwandas, Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire

De Mamiel Altitude Oil “I fly loads with my job – and keeping this on hand just helps you relax and ease into the journey. It's rammed with lavender, peppermint and eucalyptus and smells like joy – it just adds a bit of luxury to a journey, especially when you're in cattle class like I usually am.” £26. Buy online .

NHP Tranquil Woman Support “I always feel frantic, stressed and like life is spiralling out of control into some kind of vortex of horror (dramatic much?), but I started taking these on my last trip away and I'm really sold. They're formulated with the brilliant Dr Marilyn Glenville, a nutritionist specialising in women's health and contain vitamin B12 and amino acids to support the nervous system and give you a little calm - much needed when you're flying.” £22.97. Buy online . Fresh Sugar Passion Lip Treatment “It's a brilliant lip balm (needed for travel of all kinds) but this pinky shade also looks ace as a subtle blush so I don't look too ‘corpsey’ on a flight. You never know who you'll be sat next to eh? Here's hoping for Chris Pratt.” £18. 0207 486 4100. Jessica Diner, Editorial Director at Birchbox

Bose QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Noise Cancelling headphones “I am quite a nervous flyer, so I like to be able to put these on and block out all the in-flight noises! I literally would never travel without them.” £269.95. Buy online .

iPad “Following on from the above, I need something to listen to in my headphones! Now you can play handheld devices during take off and landing, I have opted to take an iPad in-flight as opposed to a laptop (which you have to put away). Flights are always the best time to catch up on my latest series (I am into House of Cards at the moment) and listen to my fave playlists on Spotify.” £319. Buy online .

Balance Me Super Moisturising Hand Cream “I wash my hands quite a lot when travelling, so I always like to have a hand cream to…well…have to hand! This one from Balance Me is ultra-moisturising and smells divine.” £14.50. Buy online .

Dr Jackson’s Natural Products Face & Eye Essence 05 “This stuff is amazing. It’s a cooling gel that lifts, tightens, firms and tones to help combat water retention and puffiness post-flight. I like to decant it into a little jar and reapply it throughout the flight and on arrival.” £60. Buy online . MORE GLOSS: 10 summer holiday beauty essentials your suitcase needs Bridget March, Beauty Editor at Cosmopolitan.co.uk

Neal’s Yard SuperNutrient Vitamin B Supplement “I find it's even more important to keep up with my supplements when travelling. When flying in particular I take the Neal's Yard Vitamin B Supplement. “B Vitamins help support the nervous system (flying can be stressful for some!) and these pills are extra energising with spirulina so it helps me feel more refreshed for arrival and nip annoying jet lag in the bud.” £15. Buy online .

Caudalie Beauty Elixir “I love the Caudalie Beauty Elixir spritz which I have in a 30ml size, perfect for travelling. Not only do the plant extracts in it smell amazing, it hydrates thirsty skin and gives an instant radiance boost - much needed during and after a long flight.” £32. Buy online .

Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels “I get dry, sensitive eyes at the best of times and to soothe them on a flight (plus reduce puffiness and rid dark circles!) I use my Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels. Much more discreet than donning a sheet face mask (which is fab for post-flight skin in non-public situations!), these under eye patches take 10 minutes to work their magic.” £25. Buy online .

TeaGuru Organic Teatox “I never understand why they give you tea or coffee after your flight ‘meal’ and then expect you to sleep, but I hate missing out on a hot drink! I've just discovered the Tea Guru Organic Teatox and for my next flight I would pack some Sweet Dreams teabags to have with hot water. They contain all organic peppermint, rooibos, lavender, liquorice, cinnamon, cardamom and caramel flavours and are both soothing and hydrating.” £34.95. Buy online . Rosie Green, Beauty Editor at Large at Red

Darphin 8-Flower Nectar “This oil is expensive, but it fights off ferocious air con like a true skincare superhero. Plus its unbelievable smell instantly transports you to an indulgent, exotic spa - essential when you’re at the back of economy next to the toilets.” £94. Buy online . Aerin Rose Lip Conditioner “I alternate between this and Vaseline Lip Therapy Rosy , £1.95. Without one of them stashed in my handbag, my lips (and my sanity) might well crack.” £20. Buy online .

Tempur Sleep Mask "I am telling you this is the best eye mask ever, ever, ever. It may look a bit, well, ugly, but it's beyond comfortable, incredibly effective and leaves no tell-tale marks. You're welcome." £24.99. Buy online .