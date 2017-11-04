5 health and beauty trends you can shop right now

For your new season wellness fix this month, Whole Foods Market Kensington is looking like the place to be. Its Health & Beauty Department has been re-launched with a fresh new look and a host of celebratory activities, competitions and new brand debuts. With a growing product portfolio inspired by some of the industry’s most buzzed about trends, amazing gifts with purchase, social media competitions, welcome savings, prizes and more, a range of treats will be on offer to visitors to give the weekly food shop a much-needed upgrade. What will lie in-store? Spend over £25 on health and beauty products this Saturday and Sunday, and you’ll receive a prize. The possibilities range from under £5 to £150 and include one month gym memberships to Fitness First & Yoga Haven, Pukka tea & supplements, Nature’s Plus supplements, Macacha Protein powders, REN skincare, Moogoo cleansers, Green People products, Chia Seed tubs, Aduna Superfoods, Mr Bean Coffee Scrubs and the star prize, a hamper worth £150. If the £150 hamper has particularly piqued your interest, there’ll also be a second opportunity to get your hands on one thanks to the store’s new Flower Wall in the foyer. Simply pose with it between today and Sunday the 5th of November and tag your picture on social media using the hashtag #WFMhellobeauty to double your chances of winning it. Plus, a free glass of Prosecco will be given to health and beauty shoppers this weekend to enjoy while they browse the department’s ever-expanding range of products. And if that wasn't enough, Get The Gloss readers will be able to claim an exclusive discount on their shop too (see below for the full details). Featuring a variety of health and beauty buys inspired by some of the industry’s biggest trends and new season savings, you're certain to find something for your skin type and concern. Here are some of our favourites. Whamisa Real Kelp Sheet Masks, £10.50

Combining two of the biggest beauty trends at the moment - Korean beauty and moisture-boosting ingredient, kelp - this multi-talented sheet mask from the BDIH certified organic brand provides a range of skin smoothing benefits in one fell swoop (ideal if you don’t have the time for the full 10-step K Beauty routine). Perfect for those looking for a quick skin pick-me-up due to the sudden chill in the air, each sheet is saturated in generous amounts of fermented sea kelp and alginic acid to reduce puffiness and sallowness and help tired skin rediscover its former mojo. Nourish Argan and Kale Anti-Ageing Hand Cream, now £9.59 from £11.99

Vegan skincare is a category that’s seen considerable growth over the last two years and it looks set to make the jump from niche to mainstream in the not-too-distant future as a result. To celebrate the growing demand, Whole Foods Market will be holding a 20% sale on its vegan beauty products across brands Nourish, Weleda and A’kin. So if you’re keen to see what the buzz is about, now could be the opportune time to try some hero products out. This hand cream is one of our favourites for giving raw hands some instant relief thanks to its soothing combination of argan oil, kale oil, frankincense, Sicilian neroli and myrrh oil. Handy for anyone’s desk this winter. Om Mushroom Nutrition Reishi Certified 100% Organic Mushroom Powder, £19.99



Known as the ‘mushroom of immortality,’ reishi is part of an intriguing family of medicinal mushrooms noted for their adaptogenic abilities when it comes to relaxing and stabilising the central nervous system and helping the body better adapt to a range of different stressors. Containing prebiotics, digestive enzymes, antioxidants, polyphenols and other body balancing goodies, this vegan and gluten-free mushroom powder can be added to juices, smoothies and more to help provide your daily fix. Isle of Skye Candle in Pumpkin Spice, £12.99

The ritual of lighting a candle on a chilly winter’s night can be extremely comforting and the rise of Hygge (the Danish wellness word for feelings of cosiness) has seen the demand for creating your own cocoon at home understandably soar. Trends aside though, candles can make a huge difference to the feel of a room and this range of handmade natural soy wax candles from the Scottish Highlands has proven to be particularly popular. In fact, it was so successful in Glasgow’s Whole Foods Market Store that it was brought into all UK stores as a result. It’s newest scent? Pumpkin Spice, a warming addition that’s considerably more pleasant to look at than a post-Halloween Jack-o’-lantern. Weleda Wild Rose Cream Bath, now £10.39 from £12.99