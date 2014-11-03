5 of the best serums

3 November 2014
gtg-five-serums

The serums your skin definitely needs

Not using serum yet? Add one of these to your skincare regime and trust us, there's no turning back. Applied post cleansing but pre moisturising serums contain concentrated active ingredients to combat a whole host of skin concerns. This is our edit of the five best...

Best for anti-ageing: Clarins Double Serum , £55

Best for smoother skin:  Clinique Even Better Clinical Dark Spot Corrector , £42

Best for anti-redness:  Skinceuticals Redness Neutralizer , £69

Best for oli-balance:  Decleor Aromessence Neroli Super Serum , £44

Best for sensitive skin:  Aurelia Revitalise and Glow Serum , £47

