Bacne treatment: 8 steps skin doctors take to manage body breakouts

We're well-versed on how to treat spots on our face, but bacne treatment is a different kettle of fish. If you get spots on your back or chest, you'll know the struggle. In summer body acne is likely to be worsening (and more on show) thanks to sweaty environments and sitting in our gym kit after a home workout. At any time of year, hair conditioner can be a surprising culprit too, leaving cloggy build-up on our backs. To get a handle on your bacne , buttne or 'boobne' (bit of a long shot there), consider one of the following strategies. 1. Shower, but don’t scrub Clearly you cleanse every day, but if body acne is an issue, your skin will need more of a helping hand than that litre of family body wash lurking in the shower. Turn to a medicated, targeted wash or bar containing exfoliating salicylic acid, which stimulates healthy cell turnover while calming inflammation. Use a salicylic acid cleanser on the affected areas, either applied with a soft body brush or have someone help you to apply it. "We often only wash our back with water and using the right products can make a real difference," says Dr Sophie Shotter of Illuminate Skin Clinic in Kent. CeraVe's SA Smoothing Cleanser , £9, for face and body is a good budget choice for a salicylic acid cleanser. Clinique Anti-Blemish Solutions Cleansing Bar for Face and Body , £17, contains 2 per cent salicylic acid to zap bacteria, alongside glycerin to ensure that skin is left soft, not stripped. For a budget-friendly option try the Carbon Theory Body Bar , £5.

Whatever you do though, don’t be tempted to slough away angry body blemishes with a gritty scrub. This will likely aggravate acne and up your chances of scarring, so instead go gently with a liquid exfoliant wash such as Mario Badescu AHA Botanical Body Soap, £7.95, which contains sebum and dead skin cell gobbling papaya and grapefruit extracts alongside oat protein to soothe. It does contain SLS, however, so steer clear if you know that that’s problematic for your skin. Otherwise, sud up.

2. Rinse off your conditioner and then wash your back How you shower may even be important - Kendall Jenner's dermatologist Christie Kidd said that washing your body while your conditioner gets to work on your hair, and then washing away the conditioner, will undo all that body cleansing and leave an oily residue on your back. Instead, the derm advises rinsing conditioner away first before giving your body a thorough wash. Who knew? 3. Wash after workouts Another seemingly obvious point, but one that dermatologist D r Stefanie Williams can’t emphasise enough if you’re battling body acne: “One really important step is to shower straight after a workout. Don’t travel home and leave it until later- wash your skin thoroughly at the gym.” If the showers at your gym aren't open at the moment, Dr Sophie advises spraying your body with antibacterial spray Clinisept + , £14.99. It reduces bacteria levels in the skin and is particularly good post-gym if you can't change out of your workout gear immediately. While exercise is beneficial for your skin on the whole, the resulting increase in sebum and bacteria, plus skin tight sports bras and the like (more on that later), are a warm and welcoming breeding ground for acne. Add in sunscreen and summer weather and spots can spread like wildfire. To avoid this, wash skin as above and never sit around in damp kit (we've definitely been guilty of this after working out at home recently). Even if you’re workouts are water-based, they can still up the potential pimple potential, as chlorine can trigger inflammation and dryness, meaning that skin goes into sebum overdrive. Wash and gently exfoliate post pool session, then treat acne-affected areas accordingly... 4. Spot treat Giving your bum a facial may seem unrealistic, but applying skincare principles to your body can be the key to clearing up body acne attacks. Be aware that treatment can depend on the area of your body suffering, for instance, skin is very thin and likely to be more sensitised in the décolletage area, while the skin barrier on your back is thicker, so can be more responsive to potent treatments such as retinol. Murad Clarifying Body Spray , £36, can be applied to any bodily breakouts pre-moisturizer (it has a genius directional nozzle) spritzing skin with clarifying salicylic and glycolic acid along with all-rounder skin barrier preserving niacinamide .

Go easy at first as it can be drying and don’t neglect hydration. Veto heavy body creams and opt for something light, oil-free and easily absorbed. Thick moisturisers can be occlusive and not let the skin breathe, trapping bacteria in the skin. Cerave's SA Smoothing Cream , £11.99, is a good, lightweight option according to Dr Sophie. Follow up with a similarly non-greasy sunscreen during the daytime- Bioderma Photoderm Max Spray SPF 50+ , £17.50, provides high levels of UVA and UVB protection without the slimy film and acne angering formulation that puts so many sufferers off wearing sunscreen altogether. To freshen up and keep bacteria at bay during the day, Dr Stefanie rates the cooling, mattifying and lightly astringent powers of La Roche-Posay Serozinc spray , £7.50 for 150ml.