7 anti-ageing body creams guaranteed to give dry skin the boot

When it comes to body creams, which ones really deliver? If dry, scaly or dehydrated skin is your main skincare concern, we’ve found seven body care boosters to up your moisturising game. From body butters that provide great bang for your buck to daily moisturisers that leave limbs soft and smooth when time is of the essence, these tried and tested lotions and potions carry our seal of approval when it comes to providing instant relief and bolstering skin’s defences too. Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Visibly Renew Elast-Boost Body Balm

Tackling loss of elasticity and hydration in one fell swoop, this fast-absorbing body balm from Neutrogena is ideal for those looking for a more intensive skincare treat and great value for money. Leaving our skin noticeably softer and suppler without the heaviness that a body butter often brings, it delivered both in the short and long-term in terms of improved skin texture and tone, leaving our limbs silky smooth to the touch and our bank balances intact too. £4.60. Buy online . MORE GLOSS: Skin serums tried and tested Clarins Moisture Rich Body Lotion

With the efficacy of a body butter but the lightweight texture of a daily moisturiser, this body cream provides the best of both worlds. Formulated to strengthen skin against the elements (read: air conditioning, central heating and general wear and tear) and with a silky feel that doesn’t leave a greasy film on limbs after application, it’s easy to see why its cocktail of peach milk, candlenut oil and orange blossom has made its way into our everyday post-shower routine. £31. Buy online . Liz Earle Nourishing Botanical Body Cream

Counting shea butter and an array of essential oils among its assortment of goodies to treat both skin and senses, this body cream provides an effective antidote for stressed and dehydrated skin. With a calming scent to help restore some much-needed relaxation into bath time regimes and an antioxidant-rich formula to protect it from the inside out, it’s the multi-tasking touch of R&R dull, parched skin types will be grateful to see more of. £20. Buy online . MORE GLOSS: The 15 biggest beauty bloopers that are making you age faster Kiehl’s Superbly Restorative Argan Body Lotion

The hero ingredient of this particular body cream – Moroccan Argan Oil – has been renowned for its rejuvenating and restorative benefits for centuries. Tackling elasticity, smoothness and radiance, it poses a triple threat when it comes to giving skin its glow back, leaving it soft, moisturised and more luminous. Vitamin E, olive oil and avocado oil ensure its defences are also fully prepped too for facing environmental nasties head on. £30. Buy online . Nivea Soft Refreshingly Soft Moisturising Cream

This Nivea moisturiser is a fuss-free solution to parched skin - it's a great budget option and readily available at any Boots or Superdrug. An all-round multi-tasker, it can be used on the face, hands and bod and has a familiar nostalgic smell. Ingredients include Jojoba Oil and Vitamin E to give the skin a nourished and refreshed feeling. It scored better than its pricier rivals in on the moisture front in The BBC One Show 'The Truth About Looking Good' when a group of volunteers put various mosturisers to the test. TV Presenter Laura Jackson also told us she's a fan. And at only £4.29 it's one that is great for rescuing your dry skin pre-payday. £4.29. Buy online . Elemis Skin Nourishing Body Cream

Finding the balance between silky and oily skin can often prove to be a slippery slope. However, this body cream achieves it with ease. Enveloping but quickly absorbed, its combination of starflower and camellia tea seed oils, concentrated milk protein, organic oat extract and vitamin E makes for the ideal morning and/or evening ritual that provides maximum results with minimum effort. £30. Buy online . MORE GLOSS: Jessica Alba on her blueprint for beauty and body confidence Charlotte Tilbury Supermodel Body