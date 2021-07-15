1 / 10

9 oil-free eye makeup removers that are lash extension safe

The products on this page have been chosen by our editorial team. If you buy something we write about we may earn an affiliate commission.

Oil-free makeup remover is essential if you're going to wear makeup with your lash extensions . A makeup remover with oil is likely to sweep away your rather expensive extensions alongside your mascara, eyeliner and eyeshadow, because oil can degrade your eyelash extension glue. As a side note, if you are wearing makeup on top of your lash extensions, it’s a good idea to opt for oil-free eyeliners and oil-free mascaras too.

These are the oil-free makeup removers we've tried, tested and recommend.