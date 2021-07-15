9 oil-free eye makeup removers that are lash extension safe
Oil-free makeup remover is essential if you're going to wear makeup with your lash extensions . A makeup remover with oil is likely to sweep away your rather expensive extensions alongside your mascara, eyeliner and eyeshadow, because oil can degrade your eyelash extension glue. As a side note, if you are wearing makeup on top of your lash extensions, it’s a good idea to opt for oil-free eyeliners and oil-free mascaras too.
These are the oil-free makeup removers we've tried, tested and recommend.
The classic choice: Clinique Rinse-Off Eye Makeup Solvent
This is is fragrance-free, oil-free and pain-free (there’s no sting in the tail here unlike many an eye makeup remover I’ve tried in my time)- basically a blue bottled no-brainer that whisks away makeup with zero tugging or rubbing. Dip a cotton bud into the formula and run over lashes to best preserve extensions.
The budget buy: Simple Kind to Eyes Eye Makeup Remover, £1.90
Eyelash extension expert Daxita ’s eye makeup remover of choice is Simple Kind to Eyes Eye Makeup Remover. You can put it in your trolley during your weekly shop safe in the knowledge that it won’t wreak havoc on either delicate eyes or pricey extensions.
The sensitive one: Avène Gentle Eye Makeup Remover, £10
Avène Gentle Eye Makeup Remover may have thermal spring water as a primary ingredient, but that doesn’t mean that it’s a weak choice in terms of makeup dismissal. The cooling gel eases away liner and the like, leaving skin and lids soft, soothed and spotless.
The MUA favourite: Nars Gentle Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover, £16.57
Spied in many a backstage beauty area during Fashion Month, this is just the ticket for models’ tired, puffy, ‘been through the ringer’ eyes. It’s free of soap, alcohol and oil and is one of the speediest in the edit when it comes to loosening powder and paint. It’s also the most costly, so weigh up your priorities there.
The safe bet: Nouveau Lashes Prebiotic Eye Makeup Remover Gel, £14.99
Developed by lash extension specialists, you can’t go wrong with this ight gel, enriched with anti-inflammatory chamomile. It shifts makeup without putting the adhesive bond of your lash extensions’ in harm’s way, although it did take a little longer to clear the decks than its liquid textured counterparts. Give it time, however, and it leaves eyes and lashes silky and conditioned.
For acne-prone skin: SVR Sebiaclear Micellar Water, £15
This pump-bottle makeup remover was created with acne-prone and sensitive skin in mind, leaving out drying alcohol and oil to eliminate impurities and refresh the skin.
For anti-ageing: L'Oreal Revitalift Filler Replumping Micellar Water, £7.99
This wipes makeup clean away and plumps the skin too, thanks to hyaluronic acid being added to the mix. While some oil-free makeup removers can feel a little drying, this moisturises too for conditioned-feeling, non-tight or dry skin. It feels ultra-soft on the skin as you wipe it on and because it's oil-free, it leaves no residue behind. Plus, it looks classy in the bathroom too in the iconic Revitalift purple shade.
The iconic micellar water: Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water, £11
If you use micellar water it's highly likely you'll have had this MUA favourite in your routine at some point. Celebrities include Victoria Beckham, Kourtney Kardashian, Rosie Huntington-Whitely and Sophie Ellis-Bexter are all fans of the oil-free makeup remover for fuss-free makeup removal with zero tugging for redness free skin.
Best for cooling down: La Roche-Posay Rosaliac Micellar Make-Up Removal Gel, £11.05
This cooling glide-on gel was created for delicate complexions and provides instant calm, with an 'icy effect' to reduce redness. It dissolves traces of make-up easily without the need for rubbing, while La Roche-Posay's famous thermal spring water soothes the skin. Unlike some of the other makeup removers in the edit, this needs to be rinsed off after use, so is great if you're looking for an overall cleanser too.
