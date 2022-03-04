6 oxygen-infused products for achieving skin like Kate Middleton

When it comes to skincare fit for a Princess, rumour has it that Kate Middleton looks for an extra dose of O2 in her products to achieve her glowing complexion. And it’s a trend that’s currently taking the beauty industry by storm. Considering the toll that daily exposure to pollution and toxins can have on our skin, it’s little wonder that brands have been breathing new life into their launches as of late.

So what do these products claim to do? If you suffer from dullness or tired-looking skin, they act as a daily or weekly pep talk of sorts for helping refresh, revive and prep skin for whatever you pop on top. Helping to brighten and re-energise, here are 6 oxygen-infused and oxygenating products that carry ours and an expert’s seals of approval.

1. Malin + Goetz Detox Face Mask, £32 for 118ml

A favourite of our Editor Victoria Woodhall’s, this bubbling face mask’s use of ‘oxygenating cleansing agents’ in place of harsh detergents provides a less abrasive alternative for those looking for a deep clean. Also containing stabilised vitamin C , white tea extract, vitamin E and sweet almond oil among other ingredients, it helps create a brighter and clearer complexion in more ways than one.

