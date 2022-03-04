6 oxygen-infused products for achieving skin like Kate Middleton

When it comes to skincare fit for a Princess, rumour has it that Kate Middleton looks for an extra dose of O2 in her products to achieve her glowing complexion. And it’s a trend that’s currently taking the beauty industry by storm. Considering the toll that daily exposure to pollution and toxins can have on our skin, it’s little wonder that brands have been breathing new life into their launches as of late.
So what do these products claim to do? If you suffer from dullness or tired-looking skin, they act as a daily or weekly pep talk of sorts for helping refresh, revive and prep skin for whatever you pop on top. Helping to brighten and re-energise, here are 6 oxygen-infused and oxygenating products that carry ours and an expert’s seals of approval.
1. Malin + Goetz Detox Face Mask, £32 for 118ml
A favourite of our Editor Victoria Woodhall’s, this bubbling face mask’s use of ‘oxygenating cleansing agents’ in place of harsh detergents provides a less abrasive alternative for those looking for a deep clean. Also containing stabilised vitamin C , white tea extract, vitamin E and sweet almond oil among other ingredients, it helps create a brighter and clearer complexion in more ways than one.
2. Exuviance Bionic Oxygen Facial, £60 for 97ml
Taking around five minutes to work its magic, this favourite of GTG Expert and Skincare Specialist Debbie Thomas delivers its triple oxygenated blend of radiance-boosting ingredients by the use of self-activating bubbles. “It’s innovative and targeted, giving skin a boost of detoxifying, brightening oxygen instantly,” she comments. Simply apply to damp skin and watch it develop into a satisfying froth.
3. Philosophy The Microdelivery 2-piece Detoxifying Oxygen Peel, £35
A two-step ‘detox and re-ox’ mask and peel hybrid, the benefits of this skincare kit comprising of charcoal and oxygen are two-fold. The Charcoal Gel works as an effective first step to help draw out daily dirt and grime, while the Oxygen Foam Booster adds a welcome extra dimension, foaming on top to leave skin clear, glowy and noticeably softer compared to if the gel were used on its own.
4. Omorovicza Oxygen Booster, £85 for 15ml
If you’re looking for hydration boost that doesn’t weigh skin down, then this water-gel textured serum’s for you. Cooling and soothing, its formula's been designed to deliver oxygen molecules and hyaluronic acid into the skin’s surface to plump and smooth and improve both texture and moisture levels in equal measure.
5. Janjira Instant Brightening Bubble Mask, £24 for 40ml
When GTG’s Editor-at-Large Susannah Taylor put a roster of bubble masks to the test, she was intrigued to see if they were more fad than fact. She was pleasantly surprised by the results, with this particular pick from Janjira standing out due to its dual action oxygenating and brightening formula. Infused with vitamins C and B3, her complexion was left looking more luminous and glowing, as if she’d just used an exfoliating scrub.
6. Bliss Triple Oxygen Instant Energizing Mask, £42 for 100ml
Formulated to help tackle the radiance-sapping effects of fatigue, environmental wear and tear and stress, this gel to foam mask helps skin look clearer, smoother and instantly brighter. Also containing vitamins C and E, as well as grape seed extract (an antioxidant chosen to protect skin from free radicals) alongside other exfoliating and protective ingredients, it works as the ideal post-commute pick-me-up.
