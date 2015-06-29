Your 60 second guide to surviving the heatwave

In a truly rare turn of events for British weather, temperatures this week are set to reach scorching highs of 30+ degrees, bringing with it the promise of picnics, Pimm's and playtime for all. Let’s face it however, most of us are more likely to be jam-packed on the underground rather than laying poolside with a cocktail. So, for when the hot weather hits home and you need some refreshing relief here’s our ultimate ‘it-kit’ of products to help keep your skin, hair and nails calm, cool and collected - allowing you to soak up the sun in style. La Roche-Posay Anthelios Ultra-Light Spray SPF30 , £14.25

First things first, when the sun comes out the spray needs to go on - and who better to turn to than dermatologically support brand La Roche-Posay. Providing a high level of protection against both UVA and UVB rays, this uber sensitive spray formula is water-resistant, fast absorbing and heavenly scented. Essie Nail Polish in Sunset Sneaks , £7.99

New for SS15 this cute coral polish will not only make your piggies and your pinkies pop, but will also help to pick up the warmer tones in your skin, giving the illusion of a more enhanced golden glow. Acquablend Water Bottle , £24.99

Keep hydrated and healthy in the sun with an Acquablend bottle , which contains a special compartment that can be filled with your favourite fruit and veg combinations to create a nourishing, tasty and tropical take on water. Phytoplage Protective Sun Veil , £15

Safeguard your hair from the dehydrating damage of the sun, sea and chlorine with this lightweight spray that contains protective UV filters. Leaving a natural, transparent finish this super-soft veil also delivers a healthy whack of volume, shine and hair colour preservation. NUXE Huile Prodigieuse , £21

This sparkling dry oil contains a unique combination of six precious plant oils and vitamin E that work to nourish, repair and soften skin. Spritz, douse and rub into skin for suppleness, hair for glossy shine and the body for a shimmering, supermodel glow. Ray-Ban Clubmaster Acetate Sunglasses , £125 Keep eyes shaded and stylish with a pair of these cult-classic Ray-Bans. Sleekly constructed from polished acetate and metal, these sunnies will help pull together any look with urban savvy. Evian Mineral Facial Water Spray , £7.99

French women, famous for their beauty savvy, have long depended on the cooling, nourishing nature of this facial spritz. Helping to tone, hydrate and soothe it’s the perfect product to help you refresh and revitalise while on the go. MAC Blot Film , £11.50

Keep grease, grime and sweat at bay with these neat and nifty blotting papers. Ideal for use when out and about, the lightweight texture of the sheets leaves skin oil-free and mega-matte, without disturbing your makeup. St. Tropez Gradual Tan In Shower Lotion , £9.67

When it’s hot out the last thing you want to do is apply a greasy, sticky layer of fake tan. Instead, build up your sunkissed skin while in the shower with this three-minute moisturising cream. Streak-free and easy to apply this nourishing formula is the simplest, scent-free way to keep your tanned topped up and looking sensational. Boots Hayfever Relief Nasal Spray , £4.89

For those unlucky enough to suffer the sniffling symptoms of hay fever make sure to stock up on irritant reducing products such as this nasal spray. Helping to relieve sneezing, itching, runny noses pop this in your bag for instant relief on-the-go. Follow us on @getthegloss and Katie @KatieRob20