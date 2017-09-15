7 fashion-forward scents fit for London Fashion Week and beyond
1 / 8
7 fashion-forward scents that stand the test of time
With fashion month now in full swing, the media’s attention is firmly placed on key cities around the world to see what’s new in the worlds of beauty and fashion. While draping ourselves in designerwear may well break the bank, beauty acts as a more affordable way of bridging the gap between runway and reality to satisfy our high end appetites. No product is this most notably seen in than perfume.
Fashion-forward fragrances have taken the scent world by storm, but some tend to offer more style than substance. An elite few do manage to stand the test of time though and so we took a peek inside Feelunique’s Ultimate Fragrance Wardrobe , a collection of iconic scents from the world’s most prestigious fashion houses, to compile our edit of timeless Fashion Week favourites. Here are our top picks.
2 / 8
My Burberry Eau de Parfum, £69 for 50ml
The Burberry show at LFW is a highlight in our calendar - and for just reason. Classic British styling combined with flecks of the more contemporary (as illustrated by AW16’s glitter eye), My Burberry Eau de Parfum is the perfect embodiment of its outlook, thanks to notes of rose, geranium leaf, sweet pea, bergamot, quince, freesia and patchouli. Inspired by a London garden after rain, think of it as the fragrance equivalent of the brand’s signature trench coat (but infinitely less expensive).
3 / 8
Chloé L’eau de Chloé Eau de Toilette Spray, £57 for 50ml
Chic and playful, this lighter version of the French fashion house’s original Chloé scent is a classic in its own right. The more carefree of the siblings, notes of grapefruit, sweet peach, florals and natural rose water give it an unmistakable freshness, while a dry-down of cedarwood, patchouli and amber gives it a little edge. With a pleated bottle adorned with a soft green hand-tied ribbon, it serves as a fitting tribute to the Chloé girl - romantic and whimsical yet extremely well put together.
4 / 8
Tom Ford Velvet Orchid Eau de Parfum Spray, £69.45 for 50ml
Known for his creativity and eye for detail, the Tom Ford show at NYFW is one of the most highly anticipated from both beauty and fashion perspectives. His past makeup looks have ranged from pared back neutrals to striking metallics - there’s an aura of unpredictability, but not overwhelmingly so. He always seems to know how to coax women out of their beauty comfort zones and this perfume does just that too, fragrance-wise. Containing notes of orchid, honey, rum rose oil, magnolia, suede and sandalwood, its distinct cocktail of components combined with its sleek purple bottle makes it one of the more sensual numbers in our edit - the LBD (or rather LPD) of designer perfumes.
5 / 8
Dior J’Adore Eau de Parfum, £49 for 30ml
A modern classic with a fan base that spans generations, this fresh and floral scent is the ballgown of couture scents. Reflecting the aesthetic of Dior makeup artist Peter Philips to a T, its assimilation of notes offers both sophistication and style. A fruity-floral bouquet of Damascus rose, ylang-ylang, jasmine, bergamot and orange blossom, it’s light enough for day but multi-faceted enough for night. Plus, this travel-friendly option makes for the perfect portable alternative.
6 / 8
Prada Infusion d’Iris Eau de Parfum Spray, £95.45 for 200ml
One of the most recognisable names in fashion (and indeed in the Milan Fashion Week schedule), Prada is synonymous with Italian style and decadence. On the runway, face and fashion are draped in a range of accents and this iconic fragrance acts as the perfect finishing touch. Bringing to mind perfumes of old courtesy of its oversized flacon, it provides a spritz of sheer sex appeal thanks to its powdery blend of iris, cedar, vetiver, frankincense, Sicilian mandarin and orange blossom.
7 / 8
Kenzo World Eau de Parfum, £53 for 50ml
The most eye-catching fragrance in our edit, this boundary-pushing perfume created by avant-garde perfumer Francis Kurkdjian helps celebrate the self-expressiveness reflected on the designer’s runways. Its pop of blue makes it instantly stand out and when sprayed on, it’s a surprise to the senses (in a good way) thanks to peonies, jasmine and interestingly, sparkling ambroxan crystals. While its SS18 collection has already been showcased earlier this year, it’s a statement piece worth revisiting this Fashion Week and the next one too.
8 / 8
Gucci Premiere Eau de Parfum, £62.45 for 75ml
Ready for runway or red carpet, this enveloping pick makes for the perfect gilded addition to your dressing table. Making a statement much in the same way as its previous Fashion Week beauty looks have (bleached brows anyone?), it’s infinitely easier to pull off. With notes of bergamot, orange blossom, leather and musk, it’s best kept on standby for nights when you want to feel your most glamorous.
More Gloss