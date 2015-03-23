7 steps to slow the signs of ageing

23 March 2015
reduce-the-signs-of-ageing-1
Getty Images

If the ticking clock of time is beginning to show on your skin, follow these seven simple steps by Cosmetic Dermatologist Dr Sam Bunting

There are many things in life we’re often in a hurry to speed up - time until the weekend, the cold winter months or even the agonizing process of cookies baking in the oven.

The one thing we’re constantly fighting to slow down however, is the effect time and  ageing  has on our bodies. Indeed, the world is so preoccupied with finding products, pils or processes to help make us look younger that experts have estimated that the global market is set to be worth a staggering 191.7 billion dollars by 2019.

The extent to which many of these products actually work is often a topic of hot debate with scientists and dermatologists scoffing at the notion of being able to ‘top up our collagen’ with a drink or simply fill in wrinkles with a cream. What we do know though, is that the way we look after our bodies over time has the greatest impact on the way our skin fairs - and prevention is always better than cure.

MORE GLOSS: 8 anti-ageing ingredients that actually work

Factors such as sun exposure, diet and the environment can all play a huge role in how many smile creases and laugh lines we acquire over time - so, how best can we harness this power to extend the beauty of our youth for as long as possible? We reached out to Cosmetic Dermatologist Dr Samantha Bunting to find out - here are her top seven tips.

Screen your sun cream

“Seek out sunscreen with zinc oxide and don’t be afraid to spend a decent amount of cash to find your ‘holy grail’ product,” says Cosmetic Dermatologist  Dr Samantha Bunting . “Sunscreen formulation is always a sticky topic – the list of excuses for not wearing it daily is endless. But it’s far more important to get this  anti-ageing  step right than any other, especially if you act before skin has any obvious signs of ageing and damage. Get a top quality primer-esque physical block and you’ll never regret it. Demand at least 5% zinc oxide and do not miss out your neck or around your eyes.”

Feast on friendly fats

“Dietary fat is vital for hydrated, luminous skin and it’s also essential for the absorption of skin-loving vitamins A, D and E. Seek out the good kind in the form of oily fish, avocados and nuts,” urges Sam.

MORE GLOSS: A Healthy Curiosity: The fat fallacy

Swap caffeine for a pure brew

“Switch from milky tea and coffee to green and black tea as they’re rich in anti-inflammatory chemicals like polyphenols, such as EGCG and theaflavins – they’re also a great way to reduce the ageing effects of oxidative stress associated with digesting a large meal. Brew it with boiling water and skip on the dairy for maximum benefits.”

Invest in some tiny tweaks

“Opt for having some time injectables (if you’re open to them). The key thing with facial tweaks is teeny-tiny adjustments at the opportune moment that no-one can quite discern. Take Botox for instance – in a woman in her early 30s, the first signs of ageing will often be a slight scrunching of the skin at the outer eye when smiling. At rest, there’s evidence of fine lines lightly etched into the skin on close scrutiny. Ditto the frown lines. This is an ideal candidate as subtle use of Botox can rebalance the forces of facial movement in a way that looks very natural, preserves movement but still works to halt those lines in their tracks.”

Make brows and lashes lush

“This is one of the easiest and most effective anti-ageing tricks around,” says Dr Bunting. “The density of  brows  and eyelashes is synonymous with youth and gives tremendous definition to a bare-faced look. Great results can be achieved with a prescription agent after 12 weeks – you will need to see a doctor to find out if you’re suitable.”

MORE GLOSS: Should you darken blonde brows?

Mix up your workouts

“Hard-core  high-intensity training  has its merits but don’t underestimate the beauty boosting power of more gentle pursuits like yoga and pilates,” says Dr Bunting. “The stress-relieving benefits may help counter-balance inflammaging by reducing cortisol, and may also help with inflammatory skin conditions like  acne  and  eczema .

MORE GLOSS: 9 HIIT workouts to get your fitter faster

Eat clean to look like a teen

“Stick to  organic meat , dairy and poultry. Patients who eat clean tend to have better quality skin; fewer breakouts may also be a nice benefit (as organically reared produce will not be exposed to the hormones used in traditional farming methods).”

To get more great skin care tips and tricks head over to Dr Samantha Buntings website,  www.drsambunting.com

Follow us on  @getthegloss  and Katie  @KatieRob20


You may also like

The best high street foundations under £20

10 protein-packed vegetables to stock up on

Tummy troubles? 10 expert tips to improve your digestion

10 ways to super boost your salad and make it more interesting


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

Cos linen shorts, £45

More Gloss

Health

The de-bloating ‘internal shower’ drink has gone viral on TikTok. We try it out

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Explore More