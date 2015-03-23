7 steps to slow the signs of ageing

There are many things in life we’re often in a hurry to speed up - time until the weekend, the cold winter months or even the agonizing process of cookies baking in the oven.

The one thing we’re constantly fighting to slow down however, is the effect time and ageing has on our bodies. Indeed, the world is so preoccupied with finding products, pils or processes to help make us look younger that experts have estimated that the global market is set to be worth a staggering 191.7 billion dollars by 2019.

The extent to which many of these products actually work is often a topic of hot debate with scientists and dermatologists scoffing at the notion of being able to ‘top up our collagen’ with a drink or simply fill in wrinkles with a cream. What we do know though, is that the way we look after our bodies over time has the greatest impact on the way our skin fairs - and prevention is always better than cure.

MORE GLOSS: 8 anti-ageing ingredients that actually work

Factors such as sun exposure, diet and the environment can all play a huge role in how many smile creases and laugh lines we acquire over time - so, how best can we harness this power to extend the beauty of our youth for as long as possible? We reached out to Cosmetic Dermatologist Dr Samantha Bunting to find out - here are her top seven tips.

Screen your sun cream

“Seek out sunscreen with zinc oxide and don’t be afraid to spend a decent amount of cash to find your ‘holy grail’ product,” says Cosmetic Dermatologist Dr Samantha Bunting . “Sunscreen formulation is always a sticky topic – the list of excuses for not wearing it daily is endless. But it’s far more important to get this anti-ageing step right than any other, especially if you act before skin has any obvious signs of ageing and damage. Get a top quality primer-esque physical block and you’ll never regret it. Demand at least 5% zinc oxide and do not miss out your neck or around your eyes.”

Feast on friendly fats

“Dietary fat is vital for hydrated, luminous skin and it’s also essential for the absorption of skin-loving vitamins A, D and E. Seek out the good kind in the form of oily fish, avocados and nuts,” urges Sam.

MORE GLOSS: A Healthy Curiosity: The fat fallacy

Swap caffeine for a pure brew

“Switch from milky tea and coffee to green and black tea as they’re rich in anti-inflammatory chemicals like polyphenols, such as EGCG and theaflavins – they’re also a great way to reduce the ageing effects of oxidative stress associated with digesting a large meal. Brew it with boiling water and skip on the dairy for maximum benefits.”

Invest in some tiny tweaks

“Opt for having some time injectables (if you’re open to them). The key thing with facial tweaks is teeny-tiny adjustments at the opportune moment that no-one can quite discern. Take Botox for instance – in a woman in her early 30s, the first signs of ageing will often be a slight scrunching of the skin at the outer eye when smiling. At rest, there’s evidence of fine lines lightly etched into the skin on close scrutiny. Ditto the frown lines. This is an ideal candidate as subtle use of Botox can rebalance the forces of facial movement in a way that looks very natural, preserves movement but still works to halt those lines in their tracks.”

Make brows and lashes lush

“This is one of the easiest and most effective anti-ageing tricks around,” says Dr Bunting. “The density of brows and eyelashes is synonymous with youth and gives tremendous definition to a bare-faced look. Great results can be achieved with a prescription agent after 12 weeks – you will need to see a doctor to find out if you’re suitable.”

MORE GLOSS: Should you darken blonde brows?

Mix up your workouts

“Hard-core high-intensity training has its merits but don’t underestimate the beauty boosting power of more gentle pursuits like yoga and pilates,” says Dr Bunting. “The stress-relieving benefits may help counter-balance inflammaging by reducing cortisol, and may also help with inflammatory skin conditions like acne and eczema .

MORE GLOSS: 9 HIIT workouts to get your fitter faster

Eat clean to look like a teen

“Stick to organic meat , dairy and poultry. Patients who eat clean tend to have better quality skin; fewer breakouts may also be a nice benefit (as organically reared produce will not be exposed to the hormones used in traditional farming methods).”

To get more great skin care tips and tricks head over to Dr Samantha Buntings website, www.drsambunting.com

Follow us on @getthegloss and Katie @KatieRob20