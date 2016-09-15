8 anti-ageing ingredients that actually work

When it comes to our anti-ageing products, which ingredients should we really be looking for?

With labels full of oxides, acids and other names that sound like they’ve just come out of a chemistry lab, it can prove difficult to decipher the true contents of our bathroom shelves. To help clear the confusion, we asked respected cosmetic dermatologist and Get The Gloss Expert Dr Sam Bunting for her foolproof plan for understanding the ins and outs of our ingredients lists and identifying the anti-agers that are truly worth their weight in gold when it comes to our skincare regimes.

This is her pick of eight ingredients that actually work and two that don’t when it comes to wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, fine lines, texture and tone. We’ve also made sure to respond to your comments below requesting product recommendations and have included our pick of the best ones for each category in order to provide a go-to guide. Potent with some on the pricier end of the spectrum (but with some beauty bargains thrown in too), one word of caution would be to adhere to instructions carefully to ensure maximum benefits, (e.g. to wear sunscreen following the use of certain acids and retinoids). Highly concentrated but highly effective, here’s what delivers and what doesn’t.

1. Zinc oxide

"In my opinion, this is the best sunscreen ingredient for providing protection against the long wavelength UVA rays that are ravaging our collagen and contributing to hyperpigmentation; and now that it’s available in a micronized format, it doesn’t have to cause a grey-ish finish on the skin!"

Our product picks:

Skinceuticals Sheer Mineral UV Defense SPF50

A lightweight and fast-absorbing broad-spectrum sunscreen that makes for the most wearable of high factor protectants.

£35.

Aveda Daily Light Guard Defense Fluid SPF30

Moisturising yet non-greasy, this daily sunscreen makes for a pint-sized power player in the protection stakes.

£34.

Obagi Sunshield SPF 50

A matte finish sunscreen that could be just what shiny T-zones have been looking for.

£49.99.