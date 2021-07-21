1 / 11

The best SPF for acne-prone skin

Finding SPF for acne-prone skin can be a nightmare. Sunscreen has long been blamed for triggering breakouts, but wearing it is non-negotiable (especially if you're taking roaccutane for your acne) , not only to protect your skin from sun damage, but also to prevent or reduce post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation.

Thankfully SPF formulations have improved since the thick, irritating sunblock of old; the modern crop of SPFs can ward off sun damage while also absorbing excess oil, calming inflammation and knocking back redness. Here’s your ultimate spot-limiting sunscreen line-up