A clear mind at Christmas- there’s surely no greater gift

The parties, the prep, the ‘popping to the shops’ for impromptu presents; the festive season is fun without a doubt, but it also has the potential to leave many of us fuzzy headed. Festive fog tends to form when extended family descends on the house, you’re slightly giddy from mulled wine fumes and you can’t for the life of you remember where you left the turkey baster. For such times, let good old Liberty help a loved one out, in partnership with the professionally peaceful and perceptive blenders at Aromatherapy Associates.

Clear Mind Bath and Shower Oil was created exclusively for Liberty by Aromatherapy Associates co founder Geraldine Howard to reflect the department store’s unique energy and passion for thoughtful design. Chamomile and lavender calm the mind, while frankincense and bergamot provide an uplifting, stimulating zing. Add to a bath or smooth over skin in the shower for instant zen and a renewed zest for all things festive, and as for the packaging, it’s a keeper.

Nb. Prepare to be on standby while the lucky recipient revels in a long hot soak. He or she may be some time.

Aromatherapy Associates for Liberty Exclusive Clear Mind Bath and Shower Oil, £48, buy online

