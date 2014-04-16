A facelift in a jar

Putting a spin on French lifting techniques, Lancôme’s new Rénergie French Lift Night Duo helps us defy gravity. This little miracle in a jar is the brand’s first V-shaped cream and works to sculpt a firmer face; retightening the chin, enhancing contours and reinstating definition.

Using its ingenious massage disk (cleverly concealed in the lid), you push up your facial features before applying the silky lightweight cream. As you sleep, it kicks into action by smoothing out wrinkles and making skin firmer, allowing you to wake up to the feeling of re-energised skin.

This product does pull at the purse strings a little, but its payoff is a long term investment.

Lancôme Rénergie French Lift Night Duo, £95, available from www.lancome.co.uk