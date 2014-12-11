A festive and fruity treatment courtesy of The Ministry of Waxing

11 December 2014
gtg-cranberry-wax-daily-gloss

Cranberries won’t just be served with turkey this Christmas…

Want to get fuzz-free for party season but fearing the dreaded trip to the waxing salon? Fear no more, waxing experts, The Ministry of Waxing are here to help.

Famed for their cheeky approach to hair removal,  The Ministry of Waxing  have given their cringe free waxing services a Christmassy makeover with the introduction of the cranberry wax. Not just a bit of festive fun, the fruity wax has been designed specifically for sensitive skin with added healing properties to ensure a virtually pain free experience. Available until January 31st you can experience this one off beauty treat at all three of the brand's London salons.

Better still, The Ministry of Waxing are offering 25% off for any Ministry of Waxing virgins and 15% off to all existing customers.

Appointments can be booked  here


