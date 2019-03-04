The expert-approved youth boosting skin treatments that you've never heard of

Much as we’re grateful for the privilege of ageing - really, we are - it doesn’t stop us wishing that our faces could just, you know, sag a little less here or have fewer lines there. Having great skin makes us feel good, and that greatness comes from dewy, glowy complexions, plump, perky and silky rather than leathery. Thankfully technology is on our side (despite being blamed for our signs of ageing , too) and treatments and skincare formulas are continually coming along leaps and bounds in terms of the age-defying, if not gravity-defying results they can achieve. But what really works? Who better to ask than the founder of Face The Future and registered Nurse Independent Prescriber Kate Bancroft; with decades of experience in the industry, she now specialises in advanced skin treatments and skin analysis. Having researched the best beauty technologies around the globe, Kate and her team provide expert advice for in-clinic and at home, and have an encyclopedic knowledge of all things aesthetics and skincare.

Kate Bancroft From the peel that doesn’t peel to the magical cream that erases age spots, here’s Kate Bancroft’s guide to the anti-ageing treatments and products that really work… Danne Montague-King Skin Remodelling to smooth lines and wrinkles “Danne Montague-King treatments combat a variety of skin concerns such as acne, acne scars, scarring, rosacea as well as age management. “ Danne Montague-King Skin Remodelling , £99 is one of the best treatment modalities for age management. Working with skin’s own chemistry, significant changes can be made to skin. The treatment consists of a one-and-a-half hour medical facial to leave skin looking smooth and hydrated with a visible softening of lines and wrinkles.”

Before and after Endybleph - radiofrequency to refresh and tighten the eye area “Endymed treatments are loved by aestheticians and A-Listers alike for the amazing results achieved. The latest offering from the Endymed pros is Endybleph , £199. This treatment uses a combination of tightening modality with fractional radiofrequency to tighten and reduce wrinkles around the eye area. “The eye area is one of the first areas to start showing signs of ageing. A combination of fine lines, loss of collagen and elastin as well as discolouration, makes this a challenging area of the face to treat. However, this is a safe, non-surgical and non-injectable form of treatment that gives fantastic results to fine lines and wrinkles, loose skin and eye bags.” PRX-T33 - The ‘no-peel’ peel “Skin peels, when done correctly, can achieve incredible results in improving skin texture, the appearance of pigmentation as well as restoring skin back to its former glowing self. However, there’s a considerable amount of downtime after a chemical peel, which can discourage people from this treatment. That’s what makes PRX-T33 different… “ PRX-T33 , £300 with subsequent treatments £200, is a hugely popular treatment thanks to the zero downtime, no discomfort and no peeling experienced. Using TCA (Trichloroacetic Acid), the ‘no-peel’ peel cleverly penetrates to the deeper layers of the skin, without causing any damage to the outer surface. “The skin instantly looks tighter, plumper and nicely hydrated. A course of three to five treatments stimulates fibroblast and epithelial growth factors, which can offer a significant boost in collagen and elastin with a visible reduction in lines and wrinkles.” Growth Factor Facials with Microneedling “Growth factor facials, when used in combination with in-clinic microneedling, work to stimulate and regenerate the skin. The microneedling creates an effective delivery channelling system for the concentrated serums, which are clinically proven to induce collagen production. “We favour growth factors such as Endocare Tensage Serum , £37.50 or Mesoestetic Stem Cell Active Growth Factor , £71, which really enhance the effect of this treatment.” Cosmelan 2 Depigmentation Cream to tackle age spots and wrinkles “Mesoestetic are the undisputed experts in depigmentation products and treatments. Cosmelan is comprised of an in-clinic treatment as well as maintenance products that are primarily used to reduce pigmentation. However, the maintenance product, Cosmelan 2 Depigmentation Cream , £170, can also be used as a brilliant skin rejuvenation product for all skins and all ages. “Age spots are magically reduced, fine lines and wrinkles are diminished. This product is great for those suffering from pigmentation concerns as well as undamaged skins or skins in need of a serious freshen up.” DMK Limited Eye Web for intensive eye support