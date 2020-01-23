Aldi launches its first vegan skincare range and prices start at £1.99

Whenever Aldi launches new beauty goodies they're guaranteed to fly off the shelves, so we’re sure the supermarket’s first vegan skincare range won’t be around for long.

The nine product cruelty-free collection, which includes sheet masks, day cream and eye cream launches today, with every item made from 100 per cent natural ingredients and priced between £1.99 and £5.99.

Much of the range includes coconut oil , so acne sufferers should steer clear (coconut oil is comedogenic and can irritate acne or rosacea) but if you've got dry skin, go right ahead as coconut oil benefits this skin type most thanks to its nourishing properties.

Here’s every item launching in Aldi’s vegan skincare range.

Lacura 100% Naturally Derived Day Cream, £5.99 for 50ml