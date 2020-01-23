Aldi launches its first vegan skincare range and prices start at £1.99

Whenever Aldi launches new beauty goodies they're guaranteed to fly off the shelves, so we’re sure the supermarket’s first vegan skincare range won’t be around for long.
The nine product cruelty-free collection, which includes sheet masks, day cream and eye cream launches today, with every item made from 100 per cent natural ingredients and priced between £1.99 and £5.99.
Much of the range includes coconut oil , so acne sufferers should steer clear (coconut oil is comedogenic and can irritate acne or rosacea) but if you've got dry skin, go right ahead as coconut oil benefits this skin type most thanks to its nourishing properties.
Here’s every item launching in Aldi’s vegan skincare range.
Enriched with moisturising ingredients including shea butter and coconut oil , this day cream promises to lock in moisture and leaving skin deeply hydrated.
Containing both shea butter and coconut oil, the Lacura 100% Naturally Derived Eye Cream is perfect for combatting dark, early mornings and refreshing the delicate skin around the eyes.
This face wash contains refreshing coconut oil and balancing sacha inchi oil, perfect for nourishing and gently cleansing your skin.
Enriched with sacha inchi oil and sweet almond oil, the face scrub will gently exfoliate skin to leave users fresh-faced for the day ahead whilst the apricot seeds will remove dead skin cells for clean and nourished skin.
For silky soft hands all winter, this is a handbag must-have. shea butter and sweet almond oil make for a nourishing combo so there’s no need to hide chapped hands inside gloves.
Laura 100% Naturally Derived Sheet Masks, £1.99 for two
We can’t promise these sheet masks are going to work wonders on your skin, but they definitely look cute! The watermelon one is great for using post-gym for a hit of sweetly scented hydration.