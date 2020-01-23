Aldi launches its first vegan skincare range and prices start at £1.99

23 January 2020
Today sees vegan day cream, eye cream and sheet masks arrive on Aldi’s shelves - here's everything you need to know about Aldi's all natural-vegan skincare

Whenever Aldi launches new beauty goodies  they're guaranteed to fly off the shelves, so we’re sure the supermarket’s first vegan skincare  range won’t be around for long.

The nine product cruelty-free collection, which includes sheet masks, day cream and eye cream launches today, with every item made from 100 per cent natural ingredients and priced between £1.99 and £5.99.

Much of the range includes coconut oil , so acne sufferers should steer clear (coconut oil is comedogenic and can irritate acne or rosacea) but if you've got dry skin, go right ahead as coconut oil benefits this skin type most thanks to its nourishing properties.

Here’s every item launching in Aldi’s vegan skincare range.

Lacura 100% Naturally Derived Day Cream, £5.99 for 50ml

Enriched with moisturising ingredients including shea butter and coconut oil , this day cream promises to lock in moisture and leaving skin deeply hydrated.

Lacura 100% Naturally Derived Eye Cream, £3.99 for 25ml

Containing both shea butter and coconut oil, the Lacura 100% Naturally Derived Eye Cream is perfect for combatting dark, early mornings and refreshing the delicate skin around the eyes.

Lacura 100% Naturally Derived Face Wash, £2.99 for 100ml

This face wash contains refreshing coconut oil and balancing sacha inchi oil, perfect for nourishing and gently cleansing your skin.

Lacura 100% Naturally Derived Face Scrub, £2.99 for 100ml

Enriched with sacha inchi oil and sweet almond oil, the face scrub will gently exfoliate skin to leave users fresh-faced for the day ahead whilst the apricot seeds will remove dead skin cells for clean and nourished skin.

Lacura 100% Naturally Derived Hand and Nail Cream, £2.99 for 50ml

For silky soft hands all winter, this is a handbag must-have. shea butter and sweet almond oil make for a nourishing combo so there’s no need to hide chapped hands inside gloves.

Laura 100% Naturally Derived Sheet Masks, £1.99 for two

We can’t promise these sheet masks  are going to work wonders on your skin, but they definitely look cute! The watermelon  one is great for using post-gym for a hit of sweetly scented hydration.


