Aldi launches a dupe of Jo Malone's reed diffuser - and we approve

They first made beauty aficionados take note when they launched their budget Lacura version of Liz Earle’s Hot Cloth Cleanser , and now, following the success of Aldi's bestselling luxury candle range, they have this week added Luxury Reed Diffusers to their collection. The so-called Jo Malone dupes are set to transform our homes without breaking the bank - but at £3.99 a pop, can they really fill our home with a scent to mimic their luxury brand rival?

I'll admit, I wasn't a fan of the candles (I think I was alone here as these flew off the shelves) - the scent just wasn't there for me and as an aromatherapy candle junkie I'd never stray from my trusty Jo Malone. However, the reed diffusers are much more of a success in my opinion. And in others', it seems, as news broke this week that the brand new products were already being listed on eBay for three times the price.

Available in two scents, Lime, Basil and Mandarin and Pomegranate Noir (with Freesia and Pear set to land on the 19th), the fragrance starts off subtle, and really builds up after a couple of days to fill the air of the room with a light and fresh scent. Lime, Basil and Mandarin is our current favourite as a great match for the luxe original; it mixes fruity and floral notes together without being too overpowering in the way that some cheaper diffusers can be.

Of course, I'm never going to stop filling my home with the luxury that is Jo Malone when I can, but when I'm feeling the pinch and need a reed diffuser that works and looks elegant in my home, then I'm pretty happy with this new budget option. Plus, it makes a delightful gift when you want to keep the expense and luxury of Jo Malone all to yourself…

Available in store only at Aldi , £3.99 each