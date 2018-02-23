Aldi launches £5.99 Jo Malone-inspired fragrance

We've had a bit of a love affair with Aldi’s products in recent months. First to take our fancy was their budget dupe of the famous Liz Earle Cleanse and Polish , which left skin throughly cleansed from daily grime (and FYI will be back in store from 1st March thanks to popular demand); then our attention was grabbed by their Jo Malone-inspired reed diffusers and home candle collection , which flew off the shelves - and now they’re at it again with their first dip into beauty copycats of the luxury retailer.

What is it?

This week Aldi have announced that they are adding a perfume, hand and body wash and hand and body cream to their Jo Malone-inspired collection. But can they really match up to the original when it comes to beauty?

I’m not so sure on the body products - the fragrance is by far the standout piece of the collection. Luxury Eau De Toilette, 100ml, £5.99, is available in three scents; Pomegranate, Freesia and Pear and Lime, Basil and Mandarin. Packaged in a heavy glass bottle, not dissimilar to its high end rival, it oozes class and is far more convincing than the other beauty products in the new range (which, handily, is launching just in time for Mother’s Day).

Is it as good as the original?

I am a self-confessed fragrance obsessive; I have A LOT of perfume bottles lining my beauty shelves, so I'd like to consider myself somewhat of an expert when it comes to being the GTG team’s ‘nose’. So how does it fare in terms of scent quality and longevity?

I've put the No4 Freesia and Pear to the test and I have to say, I am pleasantly surprised. After a few nods of approval around the office, it’s fair to say it suits a range of personal preferences - we all have very different tastes but this was an all-round winner.

Strong, yet not overpowering, it’s fresh, clean and ever so spring-like. The delicate and feminine scent of freesia is the more prominent, while the fresh notes of pear mellow it slightly so it isn't overly floral.

It also lasts. After a few squirts in the office at lunchtime, it has softened, but was still noticeable come evening. Granted, it doesn't quite hit the senses with as much impact as the high end original, but when it's 93% cheaper, who are we to turn our noses up?

What’s the verdict?

With the whole collection coming to a grand total of £16.95, compared to £212 for the Jo Malone originals, there's no question on whether to add this to your next trolley load (though of course, budget permitting, we’d get the real thing too).

One thing’s for sure: they won't be around for long. As with all their special buys, once they’re gone, they won't be gracing our shelves again. Excuse us while we go stock up…

Aldi’s Luxury Collection skincare and fragrance is available to pre-order online from 25th February, and launching in stores on 1st March