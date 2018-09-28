Have blatant high street beauty dupes gone too far?

I’m going to kick off this piece with a caveat: I love a bargain. I hoard Pizza Express vouchers and cinema codes as if Orange Wednesday were still a thing, get actively involved in sales scrums and am partial to a Boots meal deal. Budget beauty is also something I cover regularly, and a topic that you lot understandably love too, going by the stats.

Getting a good deal is undeniably gratifying and the dopamine hit after a successful shopping trip (be it online or instore) is real, but while low-cost beauty products are most definitely a necessity, we’re increasingly trading affordability for integrity and we’re not quite getting the performance or end product that we’re so often hoping for.

A case in point is the proliferation of beauty dupes hitting budget supermarket aisles in particular. Rather than formulating their own unique products at affordable price points, as many brands do to great acclaim (see Superdrug’s b. skincare range for starters), manufacturers and marketing teams not only piggyback the success and ideas of other brands, but confuse customers, who might view their products as direct and economical equivalents of the more expensive originals, which often, they’re um, not.

Caroline Hirons neatly expressed this on Twitter today (“a dupe is only a 'dupe' if the products are relatable in efficacy in any way”), referring to Aldi’s new Lacura launches and in particular a £3.99 imitation of Pixi Glow Tonic , £18. The original award-winning exfoliating liquid was created by Pixi founder and Swedish makeup artist Petra Strand, whose independent business still operates from its flagship Carnaby Street store. The refining solution achieved cult status thanks to its efficacy and skin cell turnover-promoting blend of 5 per cent glycolic acid , soothing aloe vera and nourishing plant extracts, and while it’s certainly no longer the only glycolic and aloe based liquid exfoliant out there, it hasn’t been quite so flagrantly parroted until now.