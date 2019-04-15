Aldi has announced two new additions to its pink clay skincare copies

15 April 2019
aldi-pink-clay

Plus the bestselling pink clay mask will be back in stock but you’ll have to be quick…

There’s a lot going on this week - Game of Thrones makeup  has finally landed alongside the first episode of the eighth and final series, we’ve got a four day week thanks to the Easter break and new Aldi Specialbuys are nigh.

On Thursday 18th April the budget supermarket will launch two new products in its pink clay range, which takes “inspiration” (*rips off) the popular A-beauty  brand  Sand & Sky . Lacura Pink Clay Exfoliating Scrub , £2.99, is both a  chemical and physical exfoliator  that promises to soften and smooth while reducing the visibility of pores within two weeks of use.

A tall order and not for the sensitive of skin, but a goer if you’re a scrub fan. Also on the Aldi Specialbuy horizon is Lacura Pink Clay Hot Cloth Cleanser , £3.99, a kind of double dupe of Liz Earle Cleanse and Polish  and Sand & Sky’s heavily pink clay lead line.

It contains the much feted antioxidant ingredient du jour Australian kakadu plum  alongside Sand & Sky’s classic macadamia, bamboo and pink clay based formulation, with added free-radical fighting pomegranate and mangosteen derivatives. In spite of ourselves we found the original  Lacura Hot Cloth Cleanser  to be pretty effective, so if you’ve got no qualms about high street beauty dupes , it might be worth the very small spend.

Also winging its way back to the Aldi aisles is the Lacura Pink Clay Mask , £5.99, which purports to work in exactly the same way as the cult Sand & Sky Brilliant Skin Purifying Pink Clay Mask, £39.90. The Lacura take contains kaolin, bentonite and pink clay (although not in the quantity or order as the real deal) and comes with a dinky skincare brush for application, after which you wait around for ten minutes before washing off to reveal brighter skin and “tightened pores”.

You can pre-order the lot online before Thursday for a combined price that comes in under £13, but you’re just getting a taste of the originals - be aware that formulation and ingredient combinations do differ from the products they’re mimicking.

That said, as always we predict a Specialbuy sellout.

Pre-order the  Lacura Pink Clay Specialbuys

Why A-beauty is hotter than K-beauty right now


