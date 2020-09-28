Alex Steinherr x Primark just dropped 7 new skincare treats and and beauty tools under £7

New additions to the Beauty Director's high street collab include a stone roller, a jelly serum, konjac sponge and eco reusable cotton pads. If you love budget beauty, we say hurry...
Following the launch of her affordable skincare collection in October 2018 former Glamour beauty director Alex Steinherr has blessed us once more with a bevvy of budget beauty buys that promise to perform. Two years in the making, her latest drops to the Alex Steinherr x Primark skincare collection include some hero textures (milky cleanser Maximum Moisture Milky Softening Lotion, £5, and jelly serum Pore Balance Anti-Breakout Jelly Potion, £5, for example) and as well as being pocket-money prices from £1.50 to £7 they contain some seriously high performing ingredients such as lactic acid, salicylic acid and everyone's favourite hydrator, hyaluronic acid .
MORE GLOSS: A guide to using acids in your skincare
Alex's skincare line, which already has an impressive 20 products, is divided into five categories determined by what your skin needs: Maximum Moisture for those with thirsty skin, Pore Balance for congested skin, Plump and Glow for a glowing complexion, Sleep Spa for overnight skincare and Pollution Solution for stressed city skin. The latest launches fall across all the categories.
Available in stores now, the new arrivals in the target skin concerns such as dehydration, tiredness, dullness and pore congestion, complementing her existing product line of 20 items which comprises of a cleanser, moisturiser, serum, mask and exfoliating pads (among others).
The new collection includes tools as well as skincare for the first time including a stone roller, £7, reusable makeup remover pads, £1.50 and a pink clay konjac sponge, £1.50.
What's in the new Alex Steinherr x Primark Collection?
As with Alex's previous Primark skincare, the whole collection is approved by Cruelty-Free International and is fragrance-free too.
Maximum Moisture Milky Softening Lotion, £5
This multi-tasking lotion cleanses, tones and hydrates to leave skin feeling nourished and smooth. The formula includes peptides, lactic acid and centella asiatica extract, (a favourite soothing Korean skincare staple often labelled as a cica cream ) which help to replenish skin with moisture.
MORE GLOSS: Peptides: the skin-gredient that has one expert very excited
Pore Balance Anti-Breakout Jelly Potion, £5
Put jelly in the title and we're sold - blame Glossier. This lightweight serum helps to control excess oil and combat sebum production to fight blemishes thanks to salicylic acid, Mediterranean algae extract and raspberry leaf extract.
Plump & Glow Anti-Fatigue Wakeup Eye Roller, £5
Soothe and wake-up tired eyes with this calming eye roller, formulated with a lightweight serum to refresh the eye area in the morning. An anti-fatigue complex is included alongside hyaluronic acid and pink pomelo extract to hydrate and boost undereye radiance.
Facial Stone Roller, £7
This rose quartz toller works to reduce the appearance of puffiness, rejuvenating skin by stimulating blood flow. The roller will also encourage lymphatic circulation and drainage, whilst increasing cell turnover.
Pink Clay Konjac Sponge, £1.50
The pink clay in this natural sponge is designed to draw out impurities and tighten pores. Simply wet the sponge with warm water to cleanse, exfoliate and refresh dull and tired skin.
Green Tea Konjac Sponge, £1.50
Like it's pink sibling, this can also be used to exfoliate and refresh the skin. Where the clay sponger tightens pores, the green tea is known for soothing and moisturising benefits.
Makeup Remover Pads, £1.50
Alex gives us a helping hand in being kind to the environment with these reusable pads that a soft and smooth on the skin.
The new Alex Steinherr x Primark Collection is in stores now.