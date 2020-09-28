Alex Steinherr x Primark just dropped 7 new skincare treats and and beauty tools under £7

Following the launch of her affordable skincare collection in October 2018 former Glamour beauty director Alex Steinherr has blessed us once more with a bevvy of budget beauty buys that promise to perform. Two years in the making, her latest drops to the Alex Steinherr x Primark skincare collection include some hero textures (milky cleanser Maximum Moisture Milky Softening Lotion, £5, and jelly serum Pore Balance Anti-Breakout Jelly Potion, £5, for example) and as well as being pocket-money prices from £1.50 to £7 they contain some seriously high performing ingredients such as lactic acid, salicylic acid and everyone's favourite hydrator, hyaluronic acid .

MORE GLOSS: A guide to using acids in your skincare

Alex's skincare line, which already has an impressive 20 products, is divided into five categories determined by what your skin needs: Maximum Moisture for those with thirsty skin, Pore Balance for congested skin, Plump and Glow for a glowing complexion, Sleep Spa for overnight skincare and Pollution Solution for stressed city skin. The latest launches fall across all the categories.

Available in stores now, the new arrivals in the target skin concerns such as dehydration, tiredness, dullness and pore congestion, complementing her existing product line of 20 items which comprises of a cleanser, moisturiser, serum, mask and exfoliating pads (among others).

The new collection includes tools as well as skincare for the first time including a stone roller, £7, reusable makeup remover pads, £1.50 and a pink clay konjac sponge, £1.50.

What's in the new Alex Steinherr x Primark Collection?

As with Alex's previous Primark skincare, the whole collection is approved by Cruelty-Free International and is fragrance-free too.

Maximum Moisture Milky Softening Lotion, £5