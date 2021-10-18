Turn your daily cleanse into a self care moment with this luxe new cleansing balm

Experts when it comes to active ingredients, Alpha H knew that if they wanted to pack their cleanser with actives, they'd need to use fast-working ingredients. We don't tend to leave cleansers on our face for very long so quick workers were essential.

This month sees Alpha-H launch another game-changing product with the arrival of the vegan, sustainable and clean beauty Melting Moment Cleansing Balm, £34.95, which turns your daily cleanse into a self-care session. No longer will you want to rush through your cleanse to get back to binging a box set, instead you'll revel in luxuriating with this nourishing skincare.

Anyone who knows their exfoliating acids will be familiar with Alpha H's Liquid Gold, the cult liquid exfoliator which was many-an-editor's first foray into acids, known for its serious glow-giving prowess.

What's in the Alpha H Melting Moment Cleansing Balm?

The hero ingredient is Australian wild orange leaf extract, rich in amino acids to help maintain the skin's hydration.

Grapeseed oil and Australian sandalwood seed oil are in the mix too, known for their anti-inflammatory powers. Not forgetting bisabolol, extracted from chamomile, which works deeply to hydrate the skin, calming it and keeping redness at bay.

It's a waterless formulation so doesn't disrupt the natural pH. This means it supports your skin's barrier function and hydrates dry complexions while regulating sebum in oily skin types.

What's it like to use?

It has a balm texture, but melts into an oil on contact with your skin, dissolving makeup with no need for rubbing. It makes light work of clearing SPF too and even helps minimises the appearance of blackhead, for luminous, clear skin.

Adding water emulsifies the formula, then just rinse off with a damp face cloth and pat dry.

You can also use it as a mask for an extra hydrating treat. Just leave it on for ten minutes and let the luxe ingredients sink in.

If you're looking to add a luxe, spa-feel to your cleanse this autumn, this is the cleanser to have on your radar.

Buy the Alpha H's Melting Moment Cleansing Balm, £34.95