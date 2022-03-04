Why this budget skin saver is probably the best £8 you'll spend this season

If there’s one product we should be carrying around at all times it’s SPF. It’s an invaluable part of our skincare regimes needed to protect us from ageing UVA rays, sunburn-inducing UVB and ultimately, skin cancer. But sunscreen can often be too expensive, too, fragranced, to 'ashy', too tacky, with the result that we simply don't use it as often as we should and it's often the thing that gets sidelined from our autumn/winter shopping carts, when we think we don't need it.

The NHS recommends we top up with a teaspoonful every two hours for face and neck in the sun and many skincare experts agree that all-year-round use is advisable. For that, we need our sunscreen to be a no-brainer and takes away all the barriers to using it. That's' what one derm thought - and now his product has become cult.

Step forward Altruist Sunscreen, a product specifically formulated and priced so that everyone can afford to use good quality protection. It was the UK’s bestselling online-only SPF in 2018, offering high-level protection at a low price point, with the SPF50 (100ml) costing £3.75 and SPF30 (200ml), £4 and an Invisible Sun Spray SPF 50 (200ml) costing £5 . With 4.5 star ratings on Amazon, they are all sold in packs of two.

What’s more, proceeds from each tube go to charities supporting children with Albinism in Africa.

It was developed by a skin surgeon

The brains behind the range are leading British dermatologist and skin surgeon Dr Andrew Birnie and Dutch economist David Westerbeek van Eerten, who developed it as a not-for-profit side hustle. Their vision was to create a product for every lifestyle, age and skin type and purse, to help change skincare habits by making it easy for people to use SPF every day.

Since its launch in 2015, the products have gained wide acclaim among dermatologists, beauty bloggers and parenting bloggers who have praised the sunscreen for its low cost and efficacy. One writer at Conde Nast Traveller also noted that it didn't stain the kids' swimsuits yellow as can so often happen when you combine sunscreen with wriggly children, who just want to get into the sea. And which of us hasn't ruined the neckline of a favourite T-shirt with their SPF?

It offers high protection and hydration

From a beauty perspective, sun damage, as we all know, can lead to pigmentation, dark spots and premature skin ageing. The Altruist sunscreens offer high protection factors, SPF30 and SPF50 and the formula is light enough to be used as a can be used daily and topped up throughout the day. It’s oil-free, fragrance-free, hypoallergenic and doesn’t contain any molecules with allergic potential such as parabens and benzyl alcohol. It uses an advanced chemical filter, Tinosorb A2b, which ensures skin protection is fully provided. It also contains glycerin to keep your skin moisturised and hydrated throughout the day.

It gives back

The clue is in the name: Altruist is a non-profit venture that gives back to charity. For each bottle sold, Altruist gives 10p to charities such as Under the Same Sun, who work to protect children in Africa with albinism. In 2018, the company donated £40,000 of product to help protect children with albinism and plans to beat that number this year.

Altruist Dermatologist Sunscreen is £8 for SPF30 (2x200ml) and £7.50 for SPF50 (2x100ml) and is sold exclusively on Amazon.

Written in partnership with Altruist Sun.