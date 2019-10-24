Amazon's own-brand skincare Belei is here and it starts at £8

The choice of skincare brands is huge on Amazon but until today one player has been absent – and that's Amazon itself, which has never had its in-house brand. Hot on the heels of the e-tail giant's first makeup line Find Beauty which launched earlier this year, comes Belei, its first dedicated skincare line (insert fanfare here). It's unisex, it's vegan (mostly), it's paraben-free and formulated in Switzerland. Best of all, nothing costs more than £20.

The name is short (-ish) for ‘Believe in Beauty’ and the collection consists of 19 products with three areas of focus: everyday care for normal skin, sensitive skin and anti-ageing.

Amazon isn’t trying to break new ground here with rare and exotic actives from far-flung places, this is skincare for people who are looking for reliable, affordable basics or want to dip their toe into the world of serums, scrubs and micellars but don’t know where to start.

While some of us live in a beauty bubble (guilty as charged!) this range reminds us that there are multitudes of skincare-curious online shoppers eager to explore ingredients such as vitamin C, vitamin E or charcoal and are looking for products that don't demand a degree in chemistry to decipher.