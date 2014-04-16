An anti-inflammatory body oil that de-stresses the mind

Ayesha Muttucumaru 16 April 2014
get-the-gloss-aromatherapy-associates-de-stress-massage-oil-1

Swap aching muscles and a tired mind for all-over relaxation with this aromatherapy elixir

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

If a day sat in front of the computer’s left your shoulders up to your ears, your back stiffer than a plank of wood and a collection of knots better placed in the Henley Royal Regatta, you’re not alone. You’re also likely to find us hunched over our laptops, huddled in the exact same position too.

Thankfully though, the latest launch from Aromatherapy Associates has proven to be the perfect way to relieve and soothe our stiff muscles at the end of a long day, and help us relax and unwind in the process too.

The new De-stress Massage & Body Oil was interestingly first developed by founder Geraldine Howard during her time working in a nursing home. She found that the combination of oils not only helped to keep her patients’ joints moving but also eased their aches and pains thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties to target both stress and strain.

Combining a blend of arnica, lavender and rosemary to aid circulation and ginger to help warm overworked and tired muscles too, this is one calming elixir that’s provided instant relief whether we’ve found ourselves the right side of a workout (i.e. the end) or just before bed, when a bath alone just won’t cut it.

£41, and  available online at Space NK. 


You may also like

17 of the best face mists to suit every budget and skin type
The best budget supermarket beauty brands
Can't afford to get your colour done? Here's how to make your hair colour last longer at home
What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush in Strawberry Drip, £21
Dior Capture totals Super Potent Face Serum, £64
Dr.PAWPAW YOUR gorgeous SKIN Hydrating Day Cream, £18
Boots The Icons Fragrance Beauty Box, £30
M&S water resistant padded tote shopper, £25
New Look zebra print midi dress, £29.99

More Gloss

Beauty
21 best Christmas beauty gift sets - whoever you're buying for
Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
Beauty
We were first to try the Kate Moss Cosmoss Ritual treatment - here's our verdict
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
Beauty
TikTok-hyped Bubble skincare sells a moisturiser every 10 seconds - and it's now available at Boots
Beauty
Glossy Picks: the gifts we're giving and hoping to receive this Christmas
Makeup
The best highlighters for glowing skin as chosen by GTG readers
Explore More