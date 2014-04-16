An anti-inflammatory body oil that de-stresses the mind

If a day sat in front of the computer’s left your shoulders up to your ears, your back stiffer than a plank of wood and a collection of knots better placed in the Henley Royal Regatta, you’re not alone. You’re also likely to find us hunched over our laptops, huddled in the exact same position too.

Thankfully though, the latest launch from Aromatherapy Associates has proven to be the perfect way to relieve and soothe our stiff muscles at the end of a long day, and help us relax and unwind in the process too.

The new De-stress Massage & Body Oil was interestingly first developed by founder Geraldine Howard during her time working in a nursing home. She found that the combination of oils not only helped to keep her patients’ joints moving but also eased their aches and pains thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties to target both stress and strain.

Combining a blend of arnica, lavender and rosemary to aid circulation and ginger to help warm overworked and tired muscles too, this is one calming elixir that’s provided instant relief whether we’ve found ourselves the right side of a workout (i.e. the end) or just before bed, when a bath alone just won’t cut it.

£41, and available online at Space NK.