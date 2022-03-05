An App a Day: Veleza

How does it work?

Veleza is a free mobile app that allows you to learn more about your existing skin care products and discover new choices made through conversing with other skin care junkies. By taking pictures of four skin care products you currently use and by using the information of existing members with skincare profiles similar to your own, the app identifies your needs and preferences and will offer personal skin care recommendations.

Special features

The app enables users to access detailed information about the products they already use such as if it’s better suited to day or night use or if it contains any UV protection. Users can also communicate with others who use the same or similar products as well as seek and offer product feedback. If that wasn’t enough you’ll also receive personal skin care product recommendations matching your skin type and environment.

Why do we love it?

Because it’s a private dermatologist in your own back pocket and the ultimate antidote to removing all the stress and strife out of skincare shopping. It’s also super refreshing to be able to get information and feedback on products that is real, honest and totally unbiased. Most of all though, we loved how this app somehow made us feel like we were cheating in that we managed to bypass all the hard work and skip straight to the easy, breezy, beautiful finish line.

Why do we need it?

The trial and error aspect of buying beauty products is not only a drain on funds (and a massive ball-ache) but it can also be detrimental to the health of your skin if you’re using the wrong products over a long period of time. However, with this little beauty you can finally eliminate this wasteful process by getting the right information to make more informed and appropriate skin care choices - hallelujah!

Available on iTunes , free