An Appointment With: Vaishaly Patel

Marked in every good Beauty Editor’s little black book ( Sarah Vine included ), Vaishaly Patel has had over twenty years experience in the skincare business. Working from her Marylebone clinic, Vaishaly’s speciality is facials but she also offers massage and laser treatments as well as garnering quite the reputation as a threading expert. Here she chats about her life long passion for skincare and the challenges of this ever changing industry…

Why did you decide to specialize in skincare?

I had been interested in skincare since a young age and this was piqued by a Saturday job in a chemist when I was twelve years old. I left there when I was sixteen and went to work in the beauty and skincare section of Boots part time whilst I was at college. In this role I became even more experienced and knowledgeable about a lot of skincare products.

When was your big break?

It would have to be when I started my own clinic in Marylebone thirteen years ago.

What does an average day look like for you (if there ever is one?!)

I'm up at 6.30am and get my son ready, fed and changed for nursery before getting myself ready and out of the door by 8.30am. Once at work I do a full day of back to back appointments and try to get out of the clinic by 5.15pm to pick up my son from nursery by 5.30pm. I’m normally home by 6pm when I feed, bath and change him. I tend to put him to sleep by 7.30/8pm and then most times I usually fall asleep with him!

What do you enjoy most about your job?

I find the most rewarding thing is that I am able to give clients back their confidence by improving their skin. I also incorporate cranial sacral work at the end of the facial which also helps clients emotionally, mentally and physically. I love seeing my clients and always being able to help them with any skin dilemma they have. Also, having the same clients for over twenty years means you build a bond with them. Often they even ask me advice for personal matters that are going on in their life!

Are there any aspects of your job that you find challenging?

Building and growing Vaishaly is what I love to do and there are many challenges. Having said that, every challenge is exciting as it pushes me and the business further.

What's the most common question you get asked by clients?

They normally ask me for product recommendations - there are so many on the market it is overwhelming! It is often that anything they've bought has been a waste of money and/or they haven't noticed any difference considering the claims the product makes.

What's your team 'me'? Who do you rely on to keep you happy, healthy and sane?

My son Zac and my Buddhist teacher who is also my mentor. They are the two people that keep me happy ,healthy and sane.

How is your industry changing?

Clients are definitely more knowledgeable and demanding. The web has meant that most clients do a lot of research before booking appointments. However, tried and trusted treatments still have a great demand especially with exceptional therapists.