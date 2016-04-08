An Email Exchange With: Boldijarre Koronczay

Described as 'an icon of the spa industry', Boldijarre Koronczay, along with his brother Attila, created Éminence skin care to really make a difference both to our skin and our planet. Eco-friendly to the core, for every product sold a tree is planted by the brand, while the products are certified organic and available in spas as well as online. We caught up with founder and green living champion Boldijarre to find out how he approaches his working life...

Hit the snooze button or up-and-at-em?

Hit the snooze – but just once.

What does your company do in under ten words?

Provide the healthiest, most effective skin care possible and give back.

Best piece of work advice you ever had?

Always work as though someone you want to impress is watching.

Name three things in your working week you love doing?

Making people laugh; crossing things off my to do list every Friday; helping people fall in love with their skin.

What are the 3 things you do every day before breakfast?

1. Hit snooze

2. Quick glance over emails

3. Floss

What do you love about your job?

I love that I am able to make a difference by giving estheticians and massage therapists something that they love to work with every day. I love that I’m able to make a difference by giving back to the environment (we plant a tree for every product sold) and also by providing food to sick children every day. I love that I’m able to make people feel beautiful and to hear their amazement about how incredible their skin looks after a facial.

What’s cooking for work lunch?

Our Vancouver-based home office is conveniently around the corner from a Whole Foods – which makes it easy for me to have an organic cold pressed juice or wrap.

How do you stay organised?

To-do lists and piles. There’s a method, I promise!

Describe your working style in 3 words?

Involved, creative, detail-oriented.

Typical work attire?

Depends on the day! For demonstrations, I’m in my signature white tee with black apron and apple jack hat. If I’m in the office or business meetings, I make sure to dress to impress in a suit and tie.

Boldijarre Koronczay, renowned award winning Aesthetician and President of handmade Hungarian beauty brand Eminence Organic Skincare, who has performed treatments for the likes of Jessica Biel and Katherine Heigl.

Eminence is available exclusively in the UK from www.theskinsmith.co.uk and from spas nationwide.