An Email Exchange With...Brandon Truaxe, founder of Deciem

Motivated by always being told “you can’t do 10 things at once,” Brandon Truaxe set out to prove his naysayers wrong courtesy of innovative beauty company DECIEM (Latin for ‘10 in a sequence’). Having previously felt frustrated at the lack of passion, transparency and insight when it came to product development during a 4-month-op at a skincare lab (while also studying computer science), he sought to make a change in the beauty industry years later, selling his first software company and founding DECIEM - aka ‘The Abnormal Beauty Company.’ Home of forward-thinking beauty brands such as Fountain, Hand Chemistry, NIOD and Hylamide (to name but a few); suffice to say his vision has now become a reality. We caught up with Brandon to find out what gets his creative juices flowing and what keeps him motivated through the working day.

GTG: Hit the snooze button or up-and-at-em? BT: Hit the snooze button first, wait about 20 seconds, feel very guilty and then up-and-at-em. GTG: How would you sum up what DECIEM does? BT: Everything that we shouldn't be doing as long as it takes beauty forward. MORE GLOSS: Desktop Delving - Lipstick Queen Poppy King on her tech essentials GTG: Best piece of work advice you ever had? BT: You can't do ten things at once. Without it, we would have never started DECIEM to do exactly that. GTG: Name three things in your working week you love doing? BT: Exploring new formulations in the lab, exploring design concepts with our creative team and admiring how behind other beauty brands are. GTG: What are the 3 things you do every day before breakfast? BT: I don't eat breakfast.