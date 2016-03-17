An Email Exchange With...Brandon Truaxe, founder of Deciem

Motivated by always being told “you can’t do 10 things at once,” Brandon Truaxe set out to prove his naysayers wrong courtesy of innovative beauty company DECIEM (Latin for ‘10 in a sequence’).
Having previously felt frustrated at the lack of passion, transparency and insight when it came to product development during a 4-month-op at a skincare lab (while also studying computer science), he sought to make a change in the beauty industry years later, selling his first software company and founding DECIEM - aka ‘The Abnormal Beauty Company.’ Home of forward-thinking beauty brands such as Fountain, Hand Chemistry, NIOD and Hylamide (to name but a few); suffice to say his vision has now become a reality. We caught up with Brandon to find out what gets his creative juices flowing and what keeps him motivated through the working day.
GTG: Hit the snooze button or up-and-at-em?
BT: Hit the snooze button first, wait about 20 seconds, feel very guilty and then up-and-at-em.
GTG: How would you sum up what DECIEM does?
BT: Everything that we shouldn't be doing as long as it takes beauty forward.
GTG: Best piece of work advice you ever had?
BT: You can't do ten things at once. Without it, we would have never started DECIEM to do exactly that.
GTG: Name three things in your working week you love doing?
BT: Exploring new formulations in the lab, exploring design concepts with our creative team and admiring how behind other beauty brands are.
GTG: What are the 3 things you do every day before breakfast?
BT: I don't eat breakfast.
GTG: What do you love about your job?
BT: Working with the most talented, humble people who are really a family.
GTG: How do you stay organised?
BT: I am very disorganised. But I do star my emails and eventually get back to all of them.
GTG: Describe your working style in 3 words?
BT: Be peaceful, happy and excited almost always. And when you need to explode, make sure it's nuclear.
GTG: Typical work attire?
BT: I start work naked in my bed and end it the same way every day. In between, either be unnoticeable or make a statement. In between is really bad - it's like buying flat black Diesel jeans.
GTG: Worst job you ever had?
BT: Anything other than today.
GTG: Notepad or i-notes?
BT: Neither. I have never taken notes in my life. If I have to, a notepad. And that is coming from a computer geek.
GTG: Yoga, Pilates or HIIT and why?
BT: None. I am too impatient for yoga but do admire it. I don't know anything about Pilates. Never HIIT. If I exercise, it's moderate weights.
