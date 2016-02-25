An email exchange with… Chiara Vania, founder of KITA Skincare

They say, if you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life and I really believe that! My parents are both doctors and have incorporated the five element philosophy into their practices, and lives, for over 30 years. The results we’ve seen from helping people to re-balance the body’s energy have been amazing - it’s what makes me love the work I do with KITA.

Best piece of work advice you ever had?

What does your company do in under ten words?

CV: I’d love to say I’m a morning person but I’m just not. Sleep is one of the best things for your health and wellbeing - it’s when your body rests and rejuvenates - so any chance I get for an extra five minutes in bed, I take it!

Name three things in your working week you love doing?

Introducing new people to the brand, travelling and meeting with my team to brainstorm and map out new ideas.

What are the 3 things you do every day before breakfast?

I do my best to meditate every morning, then I enjoy my coffee – I’m Italian after all! And before my day starts, I always take 5 minutes to do my facial massage (part of the KITA application).

What do you love about your job?

I love the freedom and flexibility that running your own company brings and the opportunity to push the creative boundaries. I love meeting new people, and love all the travelling I get to do. Most of all, I love hearing about how much our customers are enjoying the products.

What’s cooking for work lunch?

I love to cook, but try to keep lunch light. During the week, I’ll grab a salad, sushi or some fruit and tend to save the cooking for evenings.

How do you stay organised?

I have a great team around me to help to move things forward. We have a weekly to-do list that I break down into a daily list, and that’s a huge help keeping me on track.

Describe your working style in 3 words?

No one day is ever the same as we’re still a young company, but working style wise, I’d say structured and strategic, with some fun mixed in. Life is about balance after all.

Typical work attire?

Shirt, trousers and a pair of heels. When the weather is as cold as it has been in recent weeks, I’ll usually have a cashmere jumper on hand for an extra warm layer too. To finish off the outfit, I’ll always have one of my huge handbags at my side.

Heels or flats, and why?

Heels because I think they can often make an outfit.

Worst job you ever had?

Every job I’ve ever had has taught me a valuable lesson, so I can’t say there’s a ‘worst’ one out there, but filing paperwork as an intern years ago wasn’t the most fun I’ve ever had!

Notepad or iNotes?

Notepads. I think there’s something lovely about having all your notes written down, plus I think I take more in when I write it out, rather than type it out. That said, my iPad is never far away so I’m maybe a bit of both on this one!

Yoga, Pilates or HIIT and why?

I enjoy yoga and Pilates. Yoga because it helps me clear my mind, and Pilates because it helps me to feel strong. I love my Pilates teacher Ketty Bucca, who is just the best of the best. She encourages me every session and is such a good motivator.

