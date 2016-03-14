An Email Exchange with... Dr. Om Prawarisa, OM Skincare

We caught up with cosmetic and pharmaceutical scientist and the founder of OM Skincare, the luxury range which launched in Space NK stores in March 2016. Here's what makes the busy founder tick when she's in and out of the lab...
Hit the snooze button or up-and-at-em?
A little bit of both…I’m more inclined to the snooze button but I am working towards up-and-at-em!
What does your company do?
A capsule collection of multifunctioning skincare for all skin types, all climates, encouraging mindfulness.
Best piece of work advice you ever had?
“Hard work is the price we must pay for success. I think you can accomplish anything if you're willing to pay the price.” Vince Lombardi
“Have the courage to follow your heart and intuition. They somehow already know what you truly want to become.” Steve Jobs
Name three things in your working week you love doing?
Researching new ingredients and technology; meeting with the OM skincare team, work partners and suppliers; practising mindfulness in all tasks.
What are the 3 things you do every day before breakfast?
Smile; meditate; body moves (swing hand, walk around the room, jumping jacks).
What do you love about your job?
Everything!
What’s cooking for work lunch?
Depends where I am, simple sandwiches to three course lunches… I’m day dreaming of food now while answering this question!
How do you stay organised?
I try to stay mindful in all tasks, I often write down daily reminders and put the most important task of the day on the top and focus on them one by one.
Describe your working style in 3 words?
Four please, I really can’t cut one off! Doing, leading, learning and listening.
Typical work attire?
Business casual and of course lab coat when I am working in the lab. Casual attire when I go to the warehouse.
Heels or flats, and why?
I love heels but I only wear them occasionally now and usually wear flats on a daily basis, because I learnt that wearing heels is not good for the body and can damage the ankle, leg and back muscles.
Worst job you ever had?
I can’t really think of any… since graduating in my Cosmetic and Pharmaceutical Science PHD over 10 years ago, I have always loved what I am doing - working in research and development creating beauty formulas for global brands has brought me great enjoyment. And I’m especially happy now that I have developed my own skincare brand.
Notepad or iNotes?
I prefer to have my notebook with me. I find that I can remember more tasks or main points when I write things down. iNotes is very handy when I need a quick reminder while I’m walking on the street or doing any outdoor activities and suddenly something has inspired me or some thoughts come into my mind.
Yoga, Pilates or HIIT and why?
Yes to all! They have different effects on my body; yoga for union of body and mind, Pilates for solid core muscles, HIIT for improving cardiovascular fitness. My favourite is yoga, especially flying yoga. Yoga balances my posture, relaxing my body and mind giving me a feeling of wellness and improving my health.