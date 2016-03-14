An Email Exchange with... Dr. Om Prawarisa, OM Skincare

14 March 2016
dr-om-1
Instagram @omskincare

The founder of the luxury skincare brand reveals everything from how she likes to work to how she works out

We caught up with cosmetic and pharmaceutical scientist and the founder of OM Skincare, the luxury range which launched in  Space NK stores  in March 2016. Here's what makes the busy founder tick when she's in and out of the lab...

Hit the snooze button or up-and-at-em?

A little bit of both…I’m more inclined to the snooze button but I am working towards up-and-at-em!

What does your company do?

A capsule collection of multifunctioning skincare for all skin types, all climates, encouraging mindfulness.

Best piece of work advice you ever had?

“Hard work is the price we must pay for success. I think you can accomplish anything if you're willing to pay the price.” Vince Lombardi

“Have the courage to follow your heart and intuition. They somehow already know what you truly want to become.” Steve Jobs

Name three things in your working week you love doing?

Researching new ingredients and technology; meeting with the OM skincare team, work partners and suppliers; practising mindfulness in all tasks.

What are the 3 things you do every day before breakfast?

Smile; meditate; body moves (swing hand, walk around the room, jumping jacks).

What do you love about your job?

Everything!

What’s cooking for work lunch?

Depends where I am, simple sandwiches to three course lunches… I’m day dreaming of food now while answering this question!

How do you stay organised?

I try to stay mindful in all tasks, I often write down daily reminders and put the most important task of the day on the top and focus on them one by one.

Describe your working style in 3 words?

Four please, I really can’t cut one off! Doing, leading, learning and listening.

Typical work attire?

Business casual and of course lab coat when I am working in the lab. Casual attire when I go to the warehouse.

Heels or flats, and why?

I love heels but I only wear them occasionally now and usually wear flats on a daily basis, because I learnt that wearing heels is not good for the body and can damage the ankle, leg and back muscles.

Worst job you ever had?

I can’t really think of any… since graduating in my Cosmetic and Pharmaceutical Science PHD over 10 years ago, I have always loved what I am doing - working in research and development creating beauty formulas for global brands has brought me great enjoyment.  And I’m especially happy now that I have developed my own skincare brand.

Notepad or iNotes?

I prefer to have my notebook with me. I find that I can remember more tasks or main points when I write things down. iNotes is very handy when I need a quick reminder while I’m walking on the street or doing any outdoor activities and suddenly something has inspired me or some thoughts come into my mind.

Yoga, Pilates or HIIT and why?

Yes to all! They have different effects on my body; yoga for union of body and mind, Pilates for solid core muscles, HIIT for improving cardiovascular fitness.  My favourite is yoga, especially flying yoga. Yoga balances my posture, relaxing my body and mind giving me a feeling of wellness and improving my health.


You may also like

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Boots No7 drops a super high-strength retinol and we think it’s a clever product

Everything you need to know about ultrasound facials for skin tightening


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

River Island midi dress, £39

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

More Gloss

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Victoria Woodhall
Beauty

This is how to contour in 2022 according to Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John

Makeup

9 of the best cream bronzers to suit every budget and skin tone

Explore More