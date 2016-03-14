An Email Exchange with... Dr. Om Prawarisa, OM Skincare

We caught up with cosmetic and pharmaceutical scientist and the founder of OM Skincare, the luxury range which launched in Space NK stores in March 2016. Here's what makes the busy founder tick when she's in and out of the lab...

Hit the snooze button or up-and-at-em?

A little bit of both…I’m more inclined to the snooze button but I am working towards up-and-at-em!

What does your company do?

A capsule collection of multifunctioning skincare for all skin types, all climates, encouraging mindfulness.

Best piece of work advice you ever had?

“Hard work is the price we must pay for success. I think you can accomplish anything if you're willing to pay the price.” Vince Lombardi

“Have the courage to follow your heart and intuition. They somehow already know what you truly want to become.” Steve Jobs



Name three things in your working week you love doing?

Researching new ingredients and technology; meeting with the OM skincare team, work partners and suppliers; practising mindfulness in all tasks.

What are the 3 things you do every day before breakfast?

Smile; meditate; body moves (swing hand, walk around the room, jumping jacks).