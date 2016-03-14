An Email Exchange with...Kirsten Carriol, Lanolips Creator

Anna Hunter 14 March 2016
lanolips-3

From a sparkling career in PR to founder of a company producing ‘the world’s best lip balm’, find out how this beauty industry boss made it big

Messing about on a farm doesn’t at first seem like the most glamorous, glossy source of inspiration, but Australian Kirsten Carriol got her business idea, not to mention main product ingredient, from doing just that.

Having been a devoted user of all-natural lanolin since she was younger, thanks to her farming heritage, Kirsten came to appreciate that nothing soothed or protected her skin quite like the balmy substance found on sheep’s wool. After 15 years running her own PR agency, she decided to bring her childhood moisturiser to the masses by launching Lanolips . From incredibly effective lip balms to skin quenching body creams, the cruelty free company has since gone from strength to strength, with the likes of makeup legend Val Garland  relying on the multipurpose lip sheens backstage at fashion shows and on shoots. We quizzed Kirsten on how she manages the globally successful business day to day, along with rustling up lunch and running around with her kids...

Get The Gloss: Hit the snooze button or up-and-at-em?

Kirsten Carriol: Definitely up! As soon as I wake my mind starts racing with nervous energy as to what needs to be done that day.

GTG: What does your company do in under ten words?

KC: Natural Australian lanolin skincare to cure thirsty lips and skin.

GTG: Best piece of work advice you ever had?

KC: Don’t be too busy in business to miss the little things in life you will treasure on your deathbed.

GTG: Name three things in your working week you love doing?

KC: I love developing new products and connecting to customers around the world via social media and online, it’s thrilling how instant feedback is now. I also really enjoy fixing business problems by re-thinking them and finding different ways round issues.

GTG: What are three things you do every day before breakfast?

KC: Make my two busy boys (they’re 8 and 9) breakfast. Then I’ll check the weather, scan emails and have a look at social media, although this is a bad and unnecessary habit!

GTG: What do you love about your job?

KC: Finding new ways to work with lanolin, and rediscovering old ways to work with lanolin. The perfection of the ingredient is what inspires me.

Instagram @lanolips

GTG: What’s cooking for work lunch?

KC: In Sydney we have loads of healthy restaurants thankfully. If I go to a café for lunch I’ll have an amazing superfood salad, and if I’m making my own I’ll often make a simple but delicious tomato and cheese pressed toastie. I love the ease and simplicity of it.

GTG: How do you stay organised?

KC: I prioritise work from what I know to be the most important for my business that day, not via what my inbox is screaming at me!

GTG: Describe your working style in three words

KC: Quick, octopussy (my arms are in everything) and ‘drone’ (I’m always scanning from above).

GTG: Typical work attire?

KC: For me it’s about looking good whilst being comfortable as I do the school run and dash through the office every day. My clothes are usually quite graphic; I’m a fan of stripes, spots and colour blocking. They’re all simple and an easy way to make an impact with just one or two pieces, because I don’t often have time for accessories.

GTG: Heels or flats, and why?

KC: ALWAYS FLATS. I’m moving around too much to be slowed down by high heels.

GTG: Worst job you ever had?

KC: Collecting the money on a paper run.

GTG: Notepad or i-notes?

KC: i-notes; I am a tech geek

GTG: Yoga, Pilates or HIIT and why?

KC: A bit of yoga to lengthen my muscles and lots of running around with my boys.

Like finding out how women in business make it work?  Sign up to our newsletter for regular career related features and interviews

Follow Lanolips on Instagram  @Lanolips , and Anna  @annyhunter


You may also like

Are foot peels and exfoliating socks the key to baby soft feet?

The best cream blushers for a natural flush

The eyelash serums experts rate – and the ones they don’t

Why a Hydrafacial is a must-try for everyone, with free treatments up for grabs at the new London store


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

Cos linen shorts, £45

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

Explore More