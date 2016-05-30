An Email Exchange With...Lev Glazman, co-founder of Fresh

An innovative brand that serves as a treat for both skin and senses, Fresh has fast become one of our favourites when it comes to unique beauty products to help boost our at-home top to toe pampering artilleries.

Its collections never fail to delight and surprise us, using ingredients as diverse as damask rose, soy, black tea and Umbrian clay to meet a multitude of face and body needs. At the helm is Lev Glazman, Fresh’s co-founder and Head of Research - the ‘nose’ behind the brand who plays a pivotal part in sourcing raw ingredients from around the world for the brand’s latest ranges. With a love of skincare and the relationships he builds with artisans around the world, we caught up with Lev to gain a glimpse into the inner workings of his working day and to see what the fragrance expert does to stay motivated, organised and inspired.

GTG: Hit the snooze button or up-and-at-em?

LG: Hit the snooze button and finish my last dream.

GTG: What does your company do in under ten words?

LG: Fresh is feel good beauty.

GTG: Best piece of work advice you ever had?

LG: Do not be afraid of making mistakes. That’s how you learn what not to do.

GTG: Name three things in your working week you love doing?

LG: Marketing meetings, spending time with my R&D team to dream about new and exciting products and working at the fragrance house.