An Email Exchange With...Lev Glazman, co-founder of Fresh

Ayesha Muttucumaru 30 May 2016
fresh-2

The Head of Research at Fresh HQ talks all things work, life and success with us

An innovative brand that serves as a treat for both skin and senses, Fresh  has fast become one of our favourites when it comes to unique beauty products to help boost our at-home top to toe pampering artilleries.

Its collections never fail to delight and surprise us, using ingredients as diverse as damask rose, soy, black tea and Umbrian clay to meet a multitude of face and body needs. At the helm is Lev Glazman, Fresh’s co-founder and Head of Research - the ‘nose’ behind the brand who plays a pivotal part in sourcing raw ingredients from around the world for the brand’s latest ranges. With a love of skincare and the relationships he builds with artisans around the world, we caught up with Lev to gain a glimpse into the inner workings of his working day and to see what the fragrance expert does to stay motivated, organised and inspired.

GTG: Hit the snooze button or up-and-at-em?

LG: Hit the snooze button and finish my last dream.

GTG: What does your company do in under ten words?

LG: Fresh is feel good beauty.

GTG: Best piece of work advice you ever had?

LG: Do not be afraid of making mistakes. That’s how you learn what not to do.

GTG: Name three things in your working week you love doing?

LG: Marketing meetings, spending time with my R&D team to dream about new and exciting products and working at the fragrance house.

GTG: What are the 3 things you do every day before breakfast?

LG: Cleanse, mask, juice.

MORE GLOSS: What three successful women do during their lunch hour

GTG: What do you love about your job?

LG: Constantly being in a creative mood and making people feel great!

GTG: What’s cooking for work lunch?

LG: Sushi.

GTG: How do you stay organised?

LG: Love iNotes. It keeps me in check.

MORE GLOSS: Desktop Delving - Alessandra Steinherr, Beauty Director at Glamour

GTG: Describe your working style in 3 words?

LG: Excite, energise, laugh.

GTG: Typical work attire?

LG: Jeans and T-shirt.

GTG: Worst job you ever had?

LG: In the army cleaning bathrooms.

GTG: Notepad or iNotes?

LG: iNotes.

GTG: How do you keep fit and fit fitness into the working week?

LG: The morning is my time; one hour is always set aside for the gym.

Follow Fresh on  Facebook  and Ayesha  here .

For more career inspiration straight to your inbox,  sign up to our newsletter to stay in the loop .


You may also like

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Retinol & retinoids decoded: the skin experts' guide

Trypophobia: Does looking at small holes make you feel queasy?

Are you overtraining?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

Cos linen shorts, £45

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

Explore More