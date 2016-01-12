An Email Exchange with... Lola Lui of Lola’s Apothecary

Lola Lui is co-founder of Lola’s Apothecary, a beautiful holistic brand originally created in London. The handmade range brings fine fragrance and natural ingredients together in sophisticated, chic packaging - a true treat for all the senses and particularly good for the ingredient-conscious beauty consumer, as all products are free from synthetic fragrance, mineral oils, sulphates and parabens. So does the owner of a natural beauty and wellness brand practice what she preaches? We took five and emailed Lola to find out how she starts her day, her approach to work and much, much more…

GTG: Hit the snooze button or up-and-at-em? LL: Morning makes day, I like waking up slowly and don’t use an alarm unless absolutely necessary.



GTG: What does your company do in under ten words? Create beauty & wellness wonders that compliments a vivid life.



GTG: Best piece of work advice you ever had? Work-life balance. Success is meaningless if you don’t have health to enjoy it. GTG: Name three things in your working week you love doing? Dreaming up new ideas, connecting with people, dancing in the office. GTG: What are the 3 things you do every day before breakfast? Snuggle with the little beasts, shower, check emails. GTG: What do you love about your job? I get to utilise my various interests, be endlessly creative, and make people feel better in small ways.