Q. Are cleansing brushes good for your skin? How often should you use them?
Q. Are cleansing brushes good for your skin? How often should you use them?
A. Caroline Hitchcock , expert facialist:
I have the original Clarisonic brush , £125, myself, but I would say that first of all, cleansing brushes are not suitable for the following skin types or those suffering from the following skin conditions, as they can be too stimulating:
- Sensitive
Rosacea
Psoriasis
Eczema
Broken skin
Sunburned skin
Thin skin
Post microdermabrasion or similar aesthetic facial treatmentHigh colour complexions with broken capillaries or redness
Cleansing brushes are brilliant, however, for thicker skin types (often darker skintones) as they tend to be less sensitive to stimulating treatments. They can also help to clear up congested skins with open pores, blockages and breakouts. Dull, dry complexions can benefit from regular cleansing brush use, as can male skin - it's great when it comes to tackling ingrowing hairs! The same goes for women with excess facial hair, as hair follicles tend to get blocked, causing congestion that can sometimes lead to acne . Cleansing brushes help as the bristles can actually penetrate deeper into the epidermis than wiping over the surface can, enabling a more thorough, deep cleanse.I would always opt for a soft bristle when choosing a cleansing brush - any skin type should always be handled with tender loving care! Firm brushes are too harsh and often lead to redness, soreness and sensitivity.Cleansing brushes shouldn't be used more than twice a week as daily use strips the skin of its natural "acid mantle", disrupting the PH balance. Brushes should always be washed thoroughly immediately after use to eliminate bacteria.In terms of use, a gentle facial wash or foaming cleanser should be applied with damp hands to the skin beforehand and massaged in thoroughly, followed by the brush using small lifting circular movements with a medium pressure. You can include neck and décolleté area when you cleanse. Don't spend any longer than approximately three-four minutes cleansing (the eye area should be avoided as the skin is too thin and delicate).The great thing about cleansing brushes is that they do the job of exfoliation, so you don't need to invest in additional exfoliating products. Just as a note, brushes do not really work well with cream cleansers or lotions- always use with a foaming product. It's also important to remove all traces of cleanser after brushing, so you may still need to use a hot muslin cloth to remove excess residue.It's key to moisturise and protect skin with a good barrier cream post-brushing, as occasionally brushes can strip skin of natural oils. The same applies to acne or congested skins as if skin is too dehydrated it will produce more oil and sebum to compensate. It's all about balance.All in all I do not view cleansing brushes as an integral tool for the female beauty regime. A good massage with a foaming cleanser, removed with a hot damp cloth, will suffice.A. Abigail James , International Facialist and Wellbeing ExpertCleansing brushes have their place in skincare, but they're not at the top of my list of at home gadgets! A thicker skin, sallow complexions and male skin will all benefit from this type of at-home treatment; if you have a skin that is sensitive, or prone to broken capillaries it's not for you.For slightly more resilient skins you could use them every other day, but be aware that they will hold bacteria in the bristles and there is an ongoing cost to replace heads. My preferred option is something like the Foreo Luna , £145, as it's totally clean, with rounded end nodules instead of bristles and no heads to replace. It's great to use to work in all of your skincare products, not just your cleanser.And now for a slightly different view…A. Dr Terry Loong , Medical Director, The Skin Energy ClinicI love cleansing brushes! They're a great way to enhance the cleansing routine and to ensure that all of your makeup is properly removed at the end of the day. Depending on your skin type, you can often use one every day, however, I would only recommend using it once a day. If you have sensitive skin, you may want to use it every other day.I have two brushes - one to dry brush my skin and a second one to clean my face. I typically use the dry brush in the morning to gently stimulate my lymphatic system, reduce puffiness and boost circulation. As far as dry-brushing is concerned I like The Body Shop Facial Brush , £4, which has super-soft bristles.I then use a Clarisonic brush , £125, every night to cleanse my skin. They have a new brush head, Cashmere , £25, which is very luxurious and gentle yet effective on the skin. Good brands like Clarisonic typically have a wide range of brushes to accommodate different skin types from sensitive to acne-prone.