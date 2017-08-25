Are subscription razor services the way forward?

When it comes to topping up our razor supplies, chances are most of us don’t replenish them as often as we probably should. Cost and convenience tend to dictate how often we replace our blades with the end result being that our shaving experiences aren’t as smooth or safe as they’re capable of being.

The perfect hub for bacteria and rust if given the opportunity, a range of razor subscription services are now popping up to help make it easier than ever to keep shaving habits as healthy as possible. Looking to deliver all the tools needed for a close and long-lasting shave right to your front door, here are three that are currently on our radar.

Dorco

With a variety of subscriptions to choose from ranging from one to six months, each of the packages on offer are centred around the brand’s first female razor, the Dorco Eve 6. Delivered with 4 replacement blades and a handle in your first order, the razor comprises of a distinct ‘double 3 blade’ design and aloe, vitamin E and lavender moisturising band, for a nick-free shaving experience that glides over tricky areas with ease.

How much is it? £5.45, but pay just £1 for the 1st month. You can also use coupon code GTG20 for 20% off Dorco Eve products until the 15th of September.

www.razorsbydorco.co.uk