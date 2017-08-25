Are subscription razor services the way forward?

When it comes to topping up our razor supplies, chances are most of us don’t replenish them as often as we probably should. Cost and convenience tend to dictate how often we replace our blades with the end result being that our shaving experiences aren’t as smooth or safe as they’re capable of being.
The perfect hub for bacteria and rust if given the opportunity, a range of razor subscription services are now popping up to help make it easier than ever to keep shaving habits as healthy as possible. Looking to deliver all the tools needed for a close and long-lasting shave right to your front door, here are three that are currently on our radar.
Dorco
With a variety of subscriptions to choose from ranging from one to six months, each of the packages on offer are centred around the brand’s first female razor, the Dorco Eve 6. Delivered with 4 replacement blades and a handle in your first order, the razor comprises of a distinct ‘double 3 blade’ design and aloe, vitamin E and lavender moisturising band, for a nick-free shaving experience that glides over tricky areas with ease.
How much is it? £5.45, but pay just £1 for the 1st month. You can also use coupon code GTG20 for 20% off Dorco Eve products until the 15th of September.
www.razorsbydorco.co.uk
FFS
Borne out of a frustration at the inferior shaving products currently on the market for women, this female-friendly razor subscription service is of particular note due to its choice of plastic and metal models. The plastic option, Frankie, features three stainless steel ceramic coated blades and a vitamin E strip, as well as a full 90 degree pivot head for extra flexibility. The pricier metal option, Rose, contains 6 stainless steel diamond-coated blades in addition to the aforementioned vitamin E strip and pivot head and also comes with a bikini blade built into the back of the cartridge for added versatility. Plus, its weighted handle allows for extra control and sturdiness.
How much is it? £5 per month for Frankie and £9 per month for Rose. Each comes with 4 razor refills.
www.ffs.co.uk
Harry’s
If the men in your household are keen to get in on the action too, Harry’s Shave Plans are well worth looking into. Aiming to deliver high quality at a fair price, its men’s line’s found success with women too, including model Karlie Kloss as revealed in an interview featuring her bathroom essentials. The brand’s subscription service starts with signing up for its Trial Set - a four-piece kit built around its Truman razor. Made up of 5 blades, a lubricating strip, a flex hinge and precision trimmer, with a rubberised handle for extra grip, it’s also available in three colours - blue, orange and olive.
How much is it? £2.95 for the Trial Set comprising of a blade, handle, Foaming Shave Gel and Travel Blade Cover. After the two week trial, you can opt to cancel or continue the package with either an 8 x Harry’s Blades Plan for £14, 8 x Harry’s Blades & 1 Foaming Shave Gel Plan for £19 or Family Plan, £36, that contains 16 x Harry’s Blades, 2 x Foaming Shave Gels. Programs range from two to three and five months.
www.harrys.com
