Aromatherapy Associates’ new high street brand launches in Boots today

Anyone who’s fallen for the destressing powers of Aromatherapy Associates’ Deep Relax Bath and Shower Oil will know just how potent the brand’s blends are, whether you’re looking to sleep better, feel more positive or reconnect with nature, the formulae are seriously effective.

Fans of the brand will also know to expect 'luxury' prices - you won't get much change from £50. So you’ll be excited to know that the lab responsible for Aromatherapy Associates has just launched a budget offering named Aroma Active Laboratories , with products starting from £8 and none costing more than £15, available from today in Boots . Aroma Active Laboratories accesses the Aromatherapy Associates lab and expert blenders for formulation development and are able to harness all the intelligence and ingredients know-how from the cult original.

Anna Teal, Aroma Active Laboratories' founder and CEO of Aromatherapy Associates, says the new brand is launching now because we’re a nation under strain; the collections are designed to make us more resilient day-to-day with natural ingredients to enhance our mental and emotional wellbeing. “This range was created from the best ingredients that nature has to offer with our scientific lab know-how, to give a toolkit of solutions to help you find strength and resilience to take on the day ahead, with one less problem to think about.”

Just like Aromatherapy Associates, Aroma Active Laboratories addresses different issues with different blends – they call them ‘solution led-collections’. While AA's products are more 'save for best' buys to luxuriate in, the new range targets everyday issues – more functional than self-care with offerings including face creams which you don't see with Aromatherapy Associates. There’s a muscle recovery collection with Muscle Cooling Gel, £12, Muscle Recovery Soak, £15, Muscle Recovery Balm, £12, a sleep collection with Sleep Mist, £10, a Pulsepoint Rollerball, £8 and a Sleep Salt Soak, £15, along with a soothing range for stressed-out skin and an SOS range for when you need help with everyday ailments such as headaches, colds or feeling sluggish.

Another difference between the two brands is the packaging; Aromatherapy Associates are known for their weighty, thick glass bottles that make your bathroom look like a spa. Aroma Active Laboratories have gone for plastic and metal packaging for a more accessible price point. They still look chic, but not quite so high end.

We’ve given the collection a test run to see if it’s as impressive as Aromatherapy Associates despite the much more manageable price tag. Here’s what we’ll be buying.

From the Aroma Active Laboratories Muscle collection

, £15 for 200ml