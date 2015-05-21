Audrey Hepburn, Marilyn Monroe and Grace Kelly’s favourite skincare institute pops up in London…

What did Jackie O, Audrey Hepburn, Grace Kelly and Marilyn Monroe have in common? Apart from timeless elegance, talent and style, we’d say notably incredible complexions. Genes and lifestyle aside, Dr Erno Laszlo ’s scientific and therapeutic skincare prowess most definitely played a part- all four frequented his now legendary Institute, founded by the groundbreaking Hungarian dermatologist in 1927. Hepburn herself mused that ‘50% of my beauty I owe to my mother, 50% to Erno Laszlo’, and his world-renowned expertise meant that 99% of hopeful clientele were turned away from his Manhattan clinic due to overwhelming demand. If you get in quick, however, you can beat those odds, as Erno Laszlo’s Institute of ‘science and sanctuary’ is popping up at Harrods Urban Retreat for one week only from Tuesday 26th May-Sunday 31st May.

Lead New York therapist Judit Galambosi embodies the brand’s values (‘beautiful skin takes commitment not a miracle’) and will tailor a bespoke skincare treatment to your unique needs, lifestyle and stage of life. There’s no treatment menu at the Erno Laszlo Institute, and there hasn’t been for 88 years, as each and every client receives a personal skin assessment and very specialised TLC, followed by a made-to-measure skincare regimen to continue the good work at home. From serums to peels to masks to light therapy, Judit not only knows what will work for your skin, but also prioritises creating a zen-like experience for the client. Results and R&R don’t always go hand in hand; this treatment really is one in a million.

Treatments take place in The Limited Edition Suite at Urban Retreat and are priced at £180, including consultation, prescription and complimentary gift (Phormula 3-9 Repair Serum 15ml and Phormula 3-9 Repair Cream 15ml).

To book speak to a member of the Customer Service and Guest Experience Team on 0207 893 83333

